Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns ratings to two classes of notes from SMI Equity Release 2018-1 Designated Activity Company (SMI 2018-1), an Irish equity release mortgage transaction secured predominantly by seasoned equity release (aka "reverse") mortgages. SMI Equity Release 2018-1 is, to KBRA's knowledge, the first publicly rated securitisation of Irish/Spanish equity release mortgages (ERMs) and the first publicly rated securitisation of any European ERMs since the financial crisis.

The loans comprising SMI 2018-1 were originated by Seniors Money (Ireland) DAC and Seniors Money (Spain) Finance DAC (collectively, SMI). The Euribor-based floating rate loans are generally seasoned more than ten years, with properties predominantly located in Ireland (94.0%), with the remainder in Spain (6.0%). The Spanish properties all have UK obligors. Although SMI originated and has been servicing the portfolio since inception, SMI ceased originations in 2012 following the financial crisis. The group was, during its active period, a leading ERM lender in each market. The group was founded in 2003 and had operations in Ireland, Spain, Australia (since sold) and New Zealand (since sold). At its peak, SMI maintained a 50% ERM market share in Ireland and had amassed a global portfolio of €1.25 billion. The subject transaction is part of an overall recapitalisation plan which is expected to result in the resumption of SMI's lending activities.

KBRA's rating approach incorporates a review and analysis of the loan originator, servicer and other key transaction counterparties, a review of the Agreed Upon Procedure Report, and use of KBRA's Reverse Mortgage Securitization Global Rating Methodology to analyse collateral and borrower attributes. The analysis also included an assessment of the securitisation framework from a structural and legal perspective, and ongoing surveillance of the transaction.

To access the full report, click here

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here

Disclosures

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the EU Information Disclosure Form. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com

Reverse Mortgage Securitisation Global Rating Methodology

CONNECT

WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005453/en/

Contacts:

Analytical Contacts:



Gopal Narsimhamurthy, Director (Lead Analyst)

+353 (1) 669 2682

gnarsimhamurthy@kbra.com



Edward DeVito, Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2319

edevito@kbra.com



Stephen Kemmy, Director

+353 (1) 669 2678

skemmy@kbra.com



Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)

+1 (646) 731-2486

jkahan@kbra.com

