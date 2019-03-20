American Process International: American Process - A NEW ERA

TRHoldco LLC, Theodora Retsina's holding company, is announcing its separation from GranBio in the GranAPI JV, and the beginning of a new era for American Process.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / In the separation, TR Holdco retained ownership of American Process brand name, the American Process engineering business, API-Europe, certain IP rights and access to the Thomaston biorefinery R&D center. Under the leadership of Theodora Retsina, Steve Rutherford and Vesa Pylkkanen, American Process will continue to be active in the biomass renewables space in R&D, technology development, engineering and building of biorefinery plants.

'We will continue our tradition of providing innovation, engineering, technology and customer service with integrity and mindful of societal value creation' said American Process CEO Dr. Theodora Retsina.

'In this separation, I am saddened that we leave behind some of our previous co-workers. I am deeply thankful to them for their contributions. They will always have a special place in my heart.'

'We wish our ex-partner, GranBio, good luck in its endeavors.'

'We invite all our clients and stakeholders to visit our website www.americanprocess.com, for our news and future plans.'

For more information contact ssideri@americanprocess.com.

SOURCE: American Process International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539502/American-Process--A-NEW-ERA