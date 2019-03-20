Indonesia Logistics and Warehousing Market is Expected to Reach USD 74.9 Billion in Terms of Revenues by the Year 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The National Medium Term Development Plan by government for the period 2015-2019, is aimed at increasing connectivity across islands and along with the improvement of inland infrastructure.

Patimban Port is expected to begin early operations by the first quarter of 2019, offering initial capacity of 1.5m TEUs annually. It is expected to reach full capacity by 2027.

TEUs annually. It is expected to reach full capacity by 2027. DHL was observed to launch a new temperature-controlled bonded warehouse in Jakarta region, Indonesia in 2018 which will aid the country's life sciences industry to optimize their supply chains ahead of projected high growth.

Increasing Infrastructure Investment: The ongoing and upcoming government projects for improving the logistics infrastructure in Indonesia include setting up of Mass Rapid Transit in Jakarta as well. The project has a budget of USD 1.7 billion and is aimed at relieving traffic congestion. The transit is expected to be fully constructed and operational by the year 2027, thereby having a positive impact on the freight forwarding business in the country. Additionally, the transit will consist of 2 corridors namely North-South corridor and East-West corridor.

Encouraging trade among ASEAN: The establishment of ASEAN Economic Community in the year 2015 was aimed at improving the trade scenario in the region by freeing up the movement of people and goods across the bloc. The Blueprint for 2025 adopted by ASEAN leaders at 27th ASEAN Summit in 2015 will help in facilitating the utilization of ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement and allow liberalization of logistics services across the nations including Indonesia.

The Indonesian government revised the nation's negative investment list and opened the country's cold storage industry for 100.0% ownership to foreign investment without any geographical restriction which is also expected to create a positive impact on the country's cold storage market. In addition to that, the government is further planning to provide funding that will create new fishing ports and warehouses, expansion of existing warehouses, investment in farming community and infrastructure.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Indonesia Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023 - Driven by Infrastructure Spending for Airport and Seaports Albeit by Poor Existing Road Network" believe that the logistics industry is in its growth stage and is projected to expand in future through increasing government investment to improve the nation's infrastructure and rising demand for cold chain solutions to meet the consumption requirement of growing population. Thus, the market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 6.0% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered

Logistics and Warehousing:

By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Courier and Parcel and Value Added Services)

Freight Forwarding:

By Mode of Service (Road Freight, Sea Freight, Air Freight and Rail Freight)



By Mode of Freight (Domestic and International Freight Forwarding)



By Flow Corridors (Asian Countries, North American Countries, European Countries and Others)



By End Users (Food and Beverages, Automotive, Retail, Manufacturing and Others)



By Third Party Logistics and Integrated Logistics)

Courier and Parcel:

By Air and Ground Express



By Domestic and International Shipments



By Delivery Period (One Day Delivery, Two Day Delivery, Three Day Delivery and More than Three Day Delivery)



By Intra City and Inter City

By Market Structure (B2B, B2C and C2C Segments)



By Region ( Greater Jakarta , West Java , East Java , Sumatra and Others)

By Onshore and Offshore Shipments

E-Commerce:

By Delivery Period (Same Day Delivery, Next Day Delivery, Two Day Delivery and Three Day Delivery)

Third Party Logistics:

By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing)

Warehousing:

By Business Model (Industrial and Retail, Container Freight and Cold Storage)



By Geography ( Greater Jakarta , Surabaya , Makassar and Others)

By Type of Warehouses (Bounded, Open, Temperature Controlled and Cold Storage)



By Third Party Logistics and Integrated Logistics



By End Users (Food and Beverages, Automotive, Consumer Retail, Healthcare and Others)

Cold Chain:

By Cold Storage and Cold Transport



By Products (Seafood Processing Plant, Red Meat, Poultry Chicken, Processed Dairy Food, Horticulture and Cold Chain (Rent to Logistics)

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Companies Covered:

Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Market:

DHL



Kuehne Nagel



Panalpina



CEVA Logistics



PT. Synergy First Logistics



Pandu Logistics



DB Schenker



CKB Logistics,



PT. Salam Pacific Indonesia Logistics



Linc Group



Samudera Shipping Line Ltd.



Maersk Line



Agility Logistics



Trans Pratama Logistics



Itochu Logistics



Kamadjaja Logistics



CJ Logistics



Prima Cargo



FedEx



Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.



JAS Worldwide



Indonesia Ocean Truck



PT. Mitra Intertrans



GPI Logistics



APL Logistics



Pt. LV Logistics Indonesia

Courier and Parcel Market:

PT. POS Indonesia



JNE



Kerry Logistics



Nippon Express



J & T Express

E-Commerce Logistics Market:

Lazada Express



Sicepat



Ninja Van

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Logistics Infrastructure in Indonesia Logistics Market

Logistics Market Value Chain Analysis for Indonesia Logistics Market

Indonesia Logistics and Warehousing Market

Indonesia Freight Forwarding Market

Indonesia Courier and Parcel Market

Indonesia E-Commerce Logistics Market

Indonesia Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market

Indonesia Warehousing Market

Indonesia Cold Chain Market

Industry Norms and Regulations in Indonesia Logistics Market

Logistics Market Trends and Developments in Indonesia Logistics and Warehousing Market

Logistics and Warehousing Market Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Logistics Market

Logistics Market Recent Mergers and Acquisitions in Indonesia Logistics Market

Logistics Market Matrix of Major Companies in Indonesia Logistics Market

Logistics Market Indonesia Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections

Analyst Recommendations

Macroeconomic Factors Affecting Indonesia Logistics Market

Related Reports

Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023 - By Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Express Logistics, E-commerce Logistics, Third Party Logistics, Balikbayan Box Segment

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of logistics and warehousing services, express delivery, e-commerce logistics, 3PL and Balikbayan box industry. The report also covers the overall competitive landscape; government role and regulations, SWOT analysis, growth drivers, trends and developments. The report concludes with future projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Singapore Logistics & Warehousing Market Outlook to 2021 - Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Sector to Support Future Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Logistics & Warehousing market in Singapore. The report covers various aspects such as overall size of Singapore logistics & warehousing market in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of Service mix, by geography, by industries, Freight forwarding, warehousing, cold chain, 3PL market size and express logistics market. The report also covers value chain analysis for logistics & warehousing market, comparative analysis of Singapore logistics market with APAC countries and global logistics market. The report also covers the competitive landscape of the industry, competitive benchmarking of major players and comprehensive profile of leading and emerging players operating in the market. The report also includes future outlook and projection of the Singapore logistics & warehousing market, freight forwarding market, cold chain market, warehousing market, 3 PL market and express logistics market. Major macroeconomic indicators and upcoming projects affecting the market have also been highlighted in the report. The report also serves as a benchmark for every new player which is seeking to enter into Logistics & warehousing market in Singapore what should be the focus and USP for that new player.

South Korea Logistics & Warehousing Market Outlook to 2021- Increasing Investment Activity and E-Commerce Logistics to Drive Future Growth

The report titled which provides a comprehensive analysis of the Logistics & Warehousing market in South Korea. The report covers various aspects such as overall size of South Korea logistics & warehousing, freight forwarding, warehousing, cold chain, 3PL, express market in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of service mix, by geography and by type of industries. The report also covers value chain analysis for logistics & warehousing market, comparative analysis of South Korea logistics market with Asia and global logistics market. The report also covers the competitive landscape of the industry and comprehensive profile of leading and emerging players operating in the market. The report includes future outlook and projections of the South Korea logistics & warehousing market, freight forwarding market, cold chain market, warehousing market, 3PL market and express logistics market.

Australia Logistics and Warehousing Market by Sector (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, VAS), By Domestic & International Services - Outlook to 2021

The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the logistics and warehousing services market in Australia. The report covers aspects such as the market size of the Australia logistics and Warehousing Services, market segmentation on the basis of type service mix and geography. The report also covers the competitive landscape, government regulations, customer preferences, and value chain analysis of the Australia Logistics and Warehousing Market. In addition to this, the report also covers company profiles and product portfolio of major players. This report will help industry consultants, catering service providers, retail chains, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Vietnam Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 - By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Cold Chain, Express Delivery, E-commerce Logistics, Third Party Logistics)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of logistics and warehousing services in Vietnam. The report focuses on Vietnam freight forwarding market by normal and express delivery, by freight movement (sea freight, road freight, air freight and rail freight), by international and domestic freight forwarding and by flow corridors (Asia Countries, European Countries, American and African Countries); Vietnam warehousing market by number of warehouses (Southern Vietnam and other regions), by end users (retail, electronic devices, textile and footwear, wooden products and others), by international and domestic companies and by business model (industrial freight/retail, container freight, cold storage, agriculture and others). The report further provides insight on Vietnam express delivery market by international and domestic express, by air and ground express and by market structure (B2C, B2B and B2C) along e-commerce logistics business by channel (3PL companies and e-commerce merchants), by speed of delivery (2 day delivery, 1 day delivery, same day delivery, within 2 hours and delivery beyond 2 days), by area of delivery (intercity and intracity) and by payment method (cash on delivery and others). The report provides statistics on Vietnam 3PL market by freight forwarding and warehousing and by international and domestic companies.

Thailand Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 - By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Express Logistics, E- commerce Logistics and Warehousing Services)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of logistics and warehousing services in the Thailand. The report focuses on overall market size for logistics and warehousing in the Thailand, Thailand freight forwarding market size, market segmentation by Freight movement (road transport, sea transport and air transport), by international freight and domestic freight, by flow corridors (Asia flow corridor, Thailand- Europe flow corridor, Thailand- Asia Flow corridor and Others) by international and domestic companies; By Thailand express delivery, Thailand express delivery market segmentation by International and domestic, by air and ground and by B2B, B2C and C2C Sales; By Thailand E- commerce logistics , Thailand E- commerce logistic market segmentation by channel ( 3PL companies, E-commerce merchants), by speed of delivery (1 day delivery and 2 day delivery), by area of delivery (Intra-city segment and Inter- city segment) and by payment method ( cash on delivery and online payment); Thailand Warehousing Market size, Thailand warehousing market segmentation by Provinces (Samutprakarn province, Chonburi province, Ayyuthaya province and others), by business model (Industrial/retail freight, Container freight, Cold storage segment and Agriculture and other) and by end- users (FMCG sector, automotive sector and electronics sector). The report also covers the overall competitive landscape; government role and regulations, SWOT analysis, growth drivers, trends and developments. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

