Former Secretary-General of NATO Joins Concordium as Strategic Advisor

ZUG, Switzerland, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordium , the world's first identity-validating, regulatorily compliant blockchain network, has announced that Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Secretary-General of NATO and former Prime Minister of Denmark, has joined as a Strategic Advisor.

Rasmussen served three terms as Prime Minister of Denmark from 2001 until 2009, and previously held several other high-profile positions in the Danish government, including Minister for Taxation and Minister for Economic Affairs. Following his tenure as Prime Minister, Rasmussen was elected as Secretary-General of NATO, where he served for five years before stepping down in 2014.

Rasmussen is also the Founder and CEO of Rasmussen Global, an international political consultancy dedicated to issues on democracy, transatlantic relations, security policy, economic development, and the European Union. In 2017, he founded the Alliance of Democracies, a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of democracy and free markets across the globe.

Lars Seier Christensen, Chairman of Concordium, said: "Given the enormous scope and far-reaching potential of the Concordium Network, it is essential for the Concordium Foundation to harness the knowledge of those with invaluable in-depth strategic expertise."

"Anders will play a pivotal role in our global expansion plans to move into areas that require a blockchain solution for secure and private communications, as well as liaising with governmental departments that will benefit from its implementation. Our network will support tamper-proof voting systems to protect the institutions of civil society, which are fundamental to the functioning of democracy. With Anders' guidance, Concordium is better equipped to become a globally trusted network for secure transactions, most notably by improving the integrity of the voting process," Christensen continued.

The Concordium Foundation's goal is to make the Concordium Network the world's first ubiquitous, standardized, easy-to-use, and fully compliant blockchain network, designed to provide both a solid store of value and the global backbone for keeping track of the world's transactions. The Concordium Network features a protocol-layer identity-validating, mechanism, which will ensure that every user on the network is identified, and every transaction involves provenance tracking.

Rasmussen said: "We are only beginning to see the benefits that blockchain technology will bring to our societies, including in our democratic processes. Concordium's blockchain-based voting solution offers a means of voting that is trustworthy, quick, and cost-effective. I am pleased to be working with Concordium to make sure that every vote is counted."

About Concordium

The idea behind the Concordium Network is to create what will become an automated global forum for transaction logging - a resource any user, company, business, or public sector agency can tap into in order to run smart contracts and other services, leading to considerable efficiency gains and cost savings, and creating network growth by rewarding participants for enabling the networks' operation.

Concordium's first proof-of-concept was released in January 2019.

