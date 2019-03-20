

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) announced its investment in the new Valor Siren Ventures I L.P. or VSV, which will serve as a growth driver for the next generation of food and retail start-up technology companies.



The Starbucks $100 million cornerstone commitment to VSV is the first of its kind for the company, and the new fund will seek to raise an additional $300 million in the coming months from other strategic partners and key institutional investors. Separately, Starbucks will also explore direct commercial arrangements with these start-up.



This investment will serve as a catalyst for the next generation of food and retail start-up companies.



The company entered into a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program (ASR) of the Company's common stock. Initial delivery of shares represents approximately 80% of the total shares estimated to be repurchased under the ASR, which is expected to be completed no later than June 2019.



Starbucks confrimed that itmaintained pay equity in the U.S. this year, and that China and Canada are the first international markets to verify the fulfillment of the global commitment to gender equity in pay.



Starbucks said it will roll out new lightweight, recyclable strawless lids to all stores in the United States and Canada in the next year. This is a key milestone as the company works to phase out plastic straws from its more than 30,000 stores worldwide by 2020, eliminating more than 1 billion straws a year - a goal that was announced last July.



