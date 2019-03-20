EXCHANGE NOTICE, 20 MARCH 2019 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: TECHNOPOLIS PLC The ownership of all shares of Technopolis Plc has been transferred to the redeemer, Kildare Nordic Acquisitions S.à r.l, in the redemption process. The shares of Technopolis Plc will be listed for the last time on Wednesday, 20 March 2019. Identifiers: Trading code: TPS1V ISIN code: FI0009006886 id: 24371 Last listing day: 20 March 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 20.3.2019 OSAKKEET OSAKKEEN POISTAMINEN NASDAQ HELSINGISTÄ: TECHNOPOLIS OYJ Omistusoikeus kaikkiin Technopolis Oyj:n osakkeisiin on lunastusmenettelyssä siirtynyt lunastajalle, Kildare Nordic Acquisitions S.à r.l:lle. Technopolis Oyj:n osakkeet ovat viimeisen kerran listalla keskiviikkona 20.3.2019. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: TPS1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009006886 id: 24371 Viimeinen listauspäivä: 20.3.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260