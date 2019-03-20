The 18 MW Project is Owned, Operated by Major Swiss Power Company, EKZ

NEC Energy Solutions (NEC ES), has completed the installation of the largest battery energy storage system in Switzerland. The 18 MW, 7.5 MWh GSS Grid Storage Solution system is owned and operated by one of Switzerland's largest power distribution companies, EKZ (Elektrizitätswerke des Kantons Zürich). The energy storage system is being used for primary frequency reserve.

"Battery storage is a vital part of future energy supply," said EKZ storage specialist Marina González Vayá. "The now-completed storage system contributes to the stability of continental Europe's power grid."

The new 18 MW energy storage system is located at an existing substation in Volketswil, near Zurich. It can power the equivalent of the daily electricity consumption of 600 average four-person households. While mostly used for primary frequency reserve to stabilize grid frequency in response to frequency deviations, the system could also be used for other ancillary services and is expected to have a payback of 5-7 years.

"We are excited to deliver the largest energy storage project in Switzerland," said Steve Fludder, CEO of NEC Energy Solutions. "As countries modernize their power grids across the world, NEC's storage solutions enable the transformation to a cleaner, more renewable and more digital electric power system of the future. We value the confidence and trust which EKZ has placed in us."

For more information about NEC or this project, please visit www.neces.com.

About Elektrizitätswerke des Kantons Zürich

We help to shape the future of energy by reducing our customers' energy worries: we offer 100 percent renewable energy, some of the lowest electricity prices in Switzerland, and solutions for the future. We are one of Switzerland's biggest energy suppliers, providing nearly a million people with electricity. Our 1,400 employees are committed to helping homeowners and tenants, small, medium-sized and large businesses as well as other Swiss energy suppliers to find the most suitable energy solutions. Our electricity grid stretches over about 15,000 km, and its availability, at 99.997 percent, is above average.

About NEC Energy Solutions

NEC Energy Solutions designs, manufactures, and integrates smart energy storage solutions for the electric grid, behind the meter, and critical power applications. Its scalable distributed energy storage and control systems provide greater grid stability and flexibility to the benefit of both providers and users of electricity. In telecom, datacenter, and other industrial applications, its high-performance lithium-ion battery systems provide better value than traditional lead-acid batteries in tough, critical power applications. Learn more at www.neces.com.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

©2019 NEC Corporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005519/en/

Contacts:

NEC Energy Solutions

Roger Lin, +1 (508) 497-7261

rlin@neces.com

