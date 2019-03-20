QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics Announces Positive Results from New Preclinical Studies on Firibastat

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company announces positive results from preclinical reproductive toxicity studies conducted in rats and rabbits with firibastat, a first-in-class cerebral aminopeptidase A inhibitor (BAPAI, Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibitor).

The results of these preclinical studies, conducted in accordance with the international recommendations of the relevant health authorities, confirmed that firibastat did not induce toxicity to male and female reproductive functions, gestation, embryonic and fetal development, and farrowing. Animal models in the study were exposed to quantities of product significantly higher than those tested in patients, particularly hypertensive patients enrolled in the Phase IIb NEW-HOPE study.

Fabrice Balavoine, Vice-President Research & Development of Quantum Genomics, "We are excited to successfully complete this important new stage of development for firibastat. The excellent results of this preclinical study further prove the safety of firibastat administration, bringing us closer to the launch of our upcoming Phase 3 clinical trial for resistant hypertension that we hope to launch in the second half of 2019".

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

