Annual pro bono volunteer program has delivered 95,000 service hours valued at over $14.6M to 128 nonprofits since 2009

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) today announced the launch of the 11th annual U.S. Strategy Challenge, the Firm's signature pro bono volunteer program. The Strategy Challenge is in its sixth year in London. Over the next 10 weeks, teams of Morgan Stanley employees in New York and London will work with leadership teams at 14 nonprofit organizations to provide strategic recommendations to address their mission-critical challenges.

"We are extremely proud of Morgan Stanley employees' continuing involvement in pro bono efforts, and the Strategy Challenge is an annual initiative that exemplifies this ongoing commitment to the space," said Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy at Morgan Stanley. "Now in our 11th year, this program encourages employees to leverage their diverse perspectives, skill sets and expertise to deliver recommendations that lead to real impact for the participating nonprofits and the communities they serve."

The 14 nonprofit organizations taking part in this year's Morgan Stanley Strategy Challenge are:

New York:

Advancement for Rural Kids (ARK) ARK partners with rural communities in the developing world to secure food, kids' schooling and income for life, starting with its award winning 5-cent school lunch.

Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE) Asian Americans for Equality is dedicated to improving the lives of immigrant and low-income New Yorkers by strengthening and empowering communities.

Christopher Dana Reeve Foundation The Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information and advocacy.

The Family Center The Family Center works to strengthen families affected by crisis, illness or loss to create a more secure present and future for their children.

Girls on the Run NJ East Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.

Greyston Foundation Greyston Foundation's mission is to create thriving communities through the practice and promotion of Open Hiring.

The New York Center for Children The New York Center for Children (NYCC) is the only independent center in New York City to provide free, comprehensive evaluation and therapy services to child victims of physical and sexual abuse and their families, for as long as their healing requires.

New York City Audubon New York City Audubon, an independent nonprofit organization affiliated with National Audubon Society as an urban chapter, works for the protection of wild birds and habitat in the five boroughs, improving the lives of New Yorkers.

Prep for Prep Prep for Prep develops ethical and effective leaders who reflect our diverse society for the enduring benefit of all.

"Giving back is rooted in our culture here at Morgan Stanley and we are delighted that employees will once again have the opportunity to work strategically with five new UK charities," said Clare Woodman, Head of Morgan Stanley EMEA. "The Strategy Challenge is a truly unique pro bono offering allowing employees to apply their business expertise to enable charities to achieve meaningful, sustainable growth and a lasting impact in our local communities."

London:

ActionAid UK ActionAid is an international charity that works with women and girls living in poverty around the world. Their dedicated local staff aim to end violence against women and girls keeping them out of danger, out of poverty, and on track to create the future they want.

Cancer Research UK Cancer Research UK's vision is simple: to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. The charity's pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives. Today, 2 in 4 people survive their cancer for at least 10 years. Cancer Research UK's ambition is to accelerate progress so that by 2034, 3 in 4 people will survive their cancer for at least 10 years.

Sue Ryder -Sue Ryder supports people through the most difficult times of their lives. Whether that's a terminal illness, the loss of a loved one or a neurological condition Sue Ryder is there when it matters. Their doctors, nurses and carers give people the compassion and expert care they need to help them live the best life they possibly can.

Teenage Cancer Trust -Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity providing specialist nursing and emotional support to young people aged 13-24 with cancer. In the UK, seven young people are diagnosed with cancer every day and the charity's ambition is to ensure every one of them is reached and has access to the vital service they offer.

Variety Variety, the Children's Charity aims to improve the lives of children and young people across the UK who are living with disability, ill health or poverty. The charity provides tangible, practical help including vital, accessible transport in the form of 'Sunshine Coaches'; wheelchairs and other life transforming specialist equipment; refurbishment projects in SEN schools and children's hospitals as well as giving children memorable experiences and fun days out.

