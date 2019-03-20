The "Ireland - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ireland's telecom market has been invigorated by the economic recovery seen during the last few years, emerging from a period in which it had been held back by low broadband uptake, reduced investment among operators as lower spending among consumers.

Operators including eir, enet and Vodafone Ireland have extensive fibre-based networks deployments in pace aimed at providing 1Gb/s services, while the government is also promoting its National Broadband Plan by which all premises are expected to receive a service of at least 30Mb/s by 2022. This Plan, requiring a state investment of up to 600 million, will greatly boost the adoption of IP-delivered content, including e-government, e-health and e-learning. Although only a consortium including enet was in a position to bid for the tender in November 2018, the government is confident that the Plan can be achieved to schedule.

The mobile market is dominated by Vodafone Ireland and 3 Ireland which have a similar market share. They are followed at some distance by the incumbent telco, eir, which has about 17% of the market by subscribers. There is room for a small number of MVNOs, the largest of which is Tesco Mobile. Although the number of dedicated mobile broadband subscribers has fallen since 2016, mobile broadband use, supported by extensive LTE networks, remains popular among consumers, particularly since the introduction of flat-rate data plans. LTE forms an integral part of the government's national broadband strategy.

The broadband market has also developed steadily in recent years, supported by an improved investment climate for the key players, as well as by government efforts to facilitate wholesale access. In late 2018 the regulator published three decisions on wholesale access pricing resulting from its Broadband Market Review.

Key Developments

National Broadband Ireland remains sole bidder for National Broadband Plan tender

Ireland-France Cable-1 (IFC-1) system secures additional finance

Eir requests to close copper infrastructure in some areas upgraded with fibre

Regulator rules that eir make fibre networks available to altnets

Vodafone launches a commercial NB-IoT service, makes its first 5G call

Regulator revises strategy to manage radio spectrum

Vodafone Ireland completes national LTE network upgrade project

VDSL connections grew 8.5% in the year to September 2018

Vodafone Ireland and SIRO launch the 'Gigabit Hub Initiative'

Casey Cablevision acquired by Virgin Media

Report update includes the regulator's market data to Q3 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2018, recent market developments

Key Topics Covered

1. Key statistics

Country overview

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Telecom sector liberalisation

Privatisation

Interconnect

Access

Leased lines

Fibre access

Number Portability (NP)

Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

4. Fixed network operators

Introduction

Eir

BT Ireland

Smart Telecom

Other operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Submarine cable networks

Satellite networks

6. Broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

National Broadband Plan

Government networks

Regional infrastructure

Wholesale bitstream

Broadband statistics

Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Alternative operators

VDSL

Vectoring DSL

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Eir

SIRO

Sky Ireland

Other developments

Broadband Powerline (BPL)

Wireless broadband

1.7GHz band

10.5GHz band

3.5GHz band

Digiweb

National Fixed Wireless Point to Multipoint Licences (FWPMA)

Other developments

Other bands

Wi-Fi

Worldwide Interoperability of Microwave Access (WiMAX)

Wi-Fibre

Internet via satellite

7. Mobile communications

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

General statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Analogue networks

Digital networks

Mobile voice

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Forecasts mobile subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

Regulatory issues

Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions

Roaming

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile termination rates (MTRs)

Wideband Digital Mobile Data Services (WDMDS)

Network sharing

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) networks

Internet of Things

Major mobile operators

Vodafone Ireland

O2 Ireland (historic)

Eir

3 Ireland

MVNOs

Mobile content and applications

