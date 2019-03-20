

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets finished firmly in the red on Wednesday, sliding from six-month highs as investors looked for reasons to lock in gains.



They found their reasons in fresh developments in the China-U.S. trade talks and the Brexit saga. Amid conflicting reports over the progress of U.S.-China trade negotiations, it appears that any trade deal would not conclude this month.



On the Brexit front, media reports suggest that British Prime Minister Theresa May will request a short delay to Brexit in a letter to European Union leaders today, ahead of a summit of EU leaders on Thursday and Friday.



Traders also were cautious ahead of the Fed meeting later today and Thursday's BoE rate decision for directional cues.



The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 0.90 percent at 380.84, snapping a five-session winning streak.



London's FTSE shed 32.909 points or 0.45 percent to 7,291.01, while Germany's DAX tumbled 184.52 points or 1.57 percent to 11,603.89 and France's CAC 40 slid 43.24 points or 0.80 percent to end at 5,382.66. Switzerland's SMI slid 62.60 points or 0.66 percent to 9,463.32.



In Germany, shares of Bayer plummeted 9.61 percent after a unanimous verdict by a San Francisco jury against the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke plunged 4.94 percent, Deutsche Bank tumbled 3.34 percent, Volkswagen skidded 2.69 percent, Daimler dropped 2.16 percent and Deutsche Telekom fell 0.16 percent.



In the French market, Peugeot tumbled 3.23 percent, while Valeo skidded 3.21 percent, Societe Generale plunged 2.63 percent, BNP Paribas dropped 2.04 percent, Vivendi shed 0.84 percent and Sanofi fell 0.19 percent.



In the U.K. market, Persimmon plunged 4.03 percent, while St. James Place tumbled 2.11 percent, Direct Line Insurance skidded 1.21 percent, Tesco dropped 1.01 percent, Rolls Royce advanced 0.28 percent and Scottish Mortgage added 0.22 percent.



In economic news, German producer price index rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in February, same as in January, official data showed. Economists had expected a higher rate of 2.9 percent.



U.K. inflation edged up in February to 1.9 percent from 1.8 percent in January, while house prices rose at the weakest annual pace seen in five-and-a-half years, separate reports showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX