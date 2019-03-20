The "A new audit era: Big Four must account for themselves in CMA shakeup" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Accounting has been marred by a wave of failures, and in the wake of this the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has conducted a review of the market. A range of proposals have been put forward to combat challenges within the industry, in which the four largest auditors dominate and multiple barriers to entry prevent challenger firms from gaining a foothold. Concurrently, accounting as a discipline looks less and less effective at accurately reflecting modern businesses, and the field looks ready for reform.

Key Highlights

Scope

Key Topics Covered:

Overview Catalyst Summary Accountancy's wave of scandal Carillion: auditors fail to question rising accruals despite public skepticism Capita: frequent exceptional write-downs and dubious estimates Mitie: 50m material errors' arise in listed infrastructure consultancy The Big Four Oligopolists: global and specialist 2018 CMA review suggests a range of proposals Public body appointment of auditors an unwelcome interference Joint or shared auditing expensive for auditor and auditee Market Cap thresholds the Big Four preference Breaking up is hard to do 16thc double-entry bookkeeping: not designed for intangibles Conclusion Appendix Sources Further Reading Ask the analyst

