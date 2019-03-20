The "Denmark - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Denmark's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

Denmark's competitive telecom market continues to benefit from having one of the highest broadband penetration rates globally, as well as comprehensive LTE coverage. This has stimulated a range of IP-enabled applications which has encouraged revenue growth in the mobile and internet segments, though market competition has meant that overall sector growth has fallen in recent years.

Excellent cable and DSL infrastructure have been supported by a progressive regulatory regime which has encouraged operator access to both copper and fibre networks. Fibre networks have a fast-growing footprint, while a number of community and metropolitan schemes have supplemented TDC's own commitments to build out fibre nationally. The development of VDSL and fibre, as well as LTE-A and 5G in the mobile market, is crucial to meeting the government's objective for all premises to have access to a 100Mb/s service by 2020.

The mobile market continues to show steady growth despite the country having one of the highest mobile penetration rates in Europe. Operators have started trials of 5G services while commercial services will be greatly supported from the beginning of 2020 when spectrum in a range of bands which will become available.

Study Coverage

This report introduces the key aspects of the Danish telecom market, providing data on the fixed network services sector as well as profiles of the major operators. It also analyses market statistics and assesses the key regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection.

In addition, the market reviews the latest developments and statistics in the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband markets, including subscriber forecasts. It also covers developments in the mobile voice and data sectors, including spectrum auctions and emerging technologies such as 5G.

Key Developments

Aqua Comms begins work on the North Atlantic Loop cable to Denmark

TDC extends the reach of DOCSIS3.1

Continuing slide in the number of PSTN lines

TDC extends the reach of its DOCSIS3.1 service, providing 1Gb/s downloads

Continuing growth in fibre network roll-outs

TDC advances with vectoring VDSL

Government to increase minimum national upload speed to 30Mb/s by 2020

Hi3G signs roaming deal with TDC

Telenor discontinues low-cost BiBoB brand and migrates customers to its CBB Mobil unit

TDC expands NB-IoT across its LTE footprint

MNOs end NFC-based mobile wallet platform

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2018, recent market developments

Companies Mentioned

H3iG Denmark

Lycamobile

MIT Tele (DLG Tele)

TDC

Tele2

Telenor

Telia Denmark

Topics Covered

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

Market analysis

3. Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Telecom sector liberalisation

The privatisation of Tele Danmark

Interconnect

Access

Number Portability (NP)

Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

4. Fixed network operators

Introduction

TDC

Telenor Denmark

Telia Denmark

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

VoIP

Next Generation Access (NGA)

Alternative networks

International infrastructure

Submarine cable networks

Satellite networks

Smart infrastructure

Smart cities

6. Broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Government support

Forecasts fixed broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Very High Data Rate DSL (VDSL)

Vectoring DSL

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed wireless

WiMAX

Satellite

Broadband Powerline (BPL)

7. Digital media

Video streaming

8. Mobile communications

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

General statistics

Market share of subscribers by operator

Prepaid

Mobile infrastructure

Digital networks

Other infrastructure developments

Mobile voice

Mobile data

Short Message Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Mobile broadband

Regulatory issues

Spectrum

Roaming

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

Network sharing

Major mobile operators

TDC

Telenor Denmark

Telia Danmark

Hi3G Denmark

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications

Near Field Communications

M-commerce

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xj2blf/denmarks?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005703/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Broadband, Mobile Networks