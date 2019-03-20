CloudOak Officially Launches the 'powered by Rubrik' CUBE for Managed Service Providers Globally, Announces Immediate MSP Growth in Canada

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can now offer a modern and new cloud-centric solution to the SMB and SME

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / CloudOak is pleased to announce that they have officially released their new business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) appliance called CUBE to Managed Service Providers globally. CloudOak now offers the first Rubrik AIR productized appliance solution exclusively for Rubrik MSP's and for any MSP's who want to use a 'powered by Rubrik' hardware appliance for their Small to Medium Business (SMB) and Remote Office, Branch Office (ROBO) clients. With our new partnership, CloudOak will offer a certified 'powered by Rubrik' hardware appliance targeting the 20TB and below market for MSPs wanting to enter the Disaster Recovery as a Service, Backup as a Service and Business Continuity as a Service market. With the new CloudOak BCDR appliance, for the first time MSP's can now provide a 'powered by Rubrik' solution to the SMB at a SMB price.

'We are incredibly excited to offer our solution to Managed Service Providers, System Integrators and Value Added Resellers of all sizes.' says Troy Cheeseman, CSO of CloudOak. 'All partners would agree that Rubrik has provided the industry's best backup, disaster recovery and archive solution in a single, scalable product for the enterprise. Now when combined with the CloudOak certified SMB appliance and with our premier service, expertise and global support, CloudOak can offer a true cloud-centric DRaaS solution to all MSP's servicing the SMB and SME.' adds Cheeseman.

'Our new BCDR appliance will allow any MSP to offer BaaS and DRaaS across both the public cloud and private cloud, opening up opportunities to easily monetize the hybrid cloud storage market; something that was not completely available to the SMB,' says Petrus Human, CTO of CloudOak. 'All partners can now have the comfort of knowing that there is a tested and supported Rubirk 'AIR' hardware focused and productized appliance ranging from 4TB up to 20TB, priced for their SMB and ROBO opportunities,' says Human.

The CUBE is now available to all partners globally and can be ordered from the CloudOak site www.cloudoakchannel.com or by contacting partners@cloudooakchannel.com.

On January 30th, CloudOak publically announced our company and product. With this announcement came immediate interest from Managed Services Providers globally. One such signing was with MIS3 INC., a progressive and uniquely positioned technology services provider in Vaughn, Ontario, Canada.

'Mis3 Inc. is a Business Value Technology Partner. We offer a unique and proprietary business and technology process for our clients,' states Nilesh Mistry, owner of MIS3. 'MIS3 focuses on adding true value at every stage of the business technology life cycle. Our unique market position grants us access to select clients. We have been a Rubrik partner for 2 years and to date, we did not provide a packaged 'powered by Rubrik' solution that targeted SMB and ROBO opportunities. After meeting with CloudOak we immediately understood the cloud centric value we could offer to our clients. We became a partner immediately,' adds Mistry.

'We are very happy that MIS3 Inc. choose CloudOak. Neil is providing a unique service and refreshing perspective to the MSP and VAR services industry. Having MIS3 Inc. as a partner truly validates our product and service,' says Troy Cheeseman

