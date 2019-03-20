

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve announced its decision Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged following a two-day monetary policy meeting.



The Fed decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 percent in support of its mandate of fostering maximum employment and price stability.



The central bank's forward projections also indicated interest rates are likely to remain unchanged for the remainder of the year.



The forecast for interest rates to be unchanged at the end of the current year compares to the December projections indicating two rate hikes.



The downward revision to the rate projections comes as the Fed noted data received since its January meeting points to a slowdown in economic growth from the solid rate seen in the fourth quarter of 2018.



'Recent indicators point to slower growth of household spending and business fixed investment in the first quarter,' the Fed said.



The Fed also noted overall inflation has declined due to lower energy prices but said inflation for items other than food and energy remains near 2 percent.



Looking ahead, the central bank downwardly revised its forecasts for overall consumer price inflation, although core inflation is expected to remain at 2 percent over the next three years.



The Fed reiterated that it will be patient as it determines future adjustments to interest rates to support a sustained economic expansion, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near 2 percent.



Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold his post-meeting press conference beginning at around 2:30 pm ET.



