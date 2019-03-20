

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly lower on Wednesday, halting its five-day winning streak. The decline was in line with other European on concerns over U.S.-China trade negotiations and concerns over the ongoing Brexit drama.



Amid conflicting reports over the progress of U.S.-China trade negotiations, it appears that any trade deal would not conclude this month.



On the Brexit front, media reports suggest that British Prime Minister Theresa May will request a short delay to Brexit in a letter to European Union leaders today, ahead of a summit of EU leaders on Thursday and Friday.



Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended down 62.60 points or 0.66 percent at 9,463.32 after trading between 9,429.13 and 9,500.69.



On Tuesday, the SMI added 28.99 points or0.31 percent to 9,525.92.



Among Wednesday's decliners on the SMI, Julius Bar Group plummeted 4.24 percent, while Credit Suisse plunged 3.29 percent, Swatch Group tumbled 2.71 percent, UBS Group dropped 2.41 percent and Novartis fell 0.26 percent.



Roche Holding rose 0.31 percent, while Nestle added 0.06 percent and Lonza Group was unchanged.



In corporate news, Swiss online retailer Digitec Galaxus started accepting cryptocurrencies as payment at their two online stores. The retailer operates the digitec and Galaxus online shops as well as ten stores in the German- and French-speaking parts of Switzerland.



