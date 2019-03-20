SIFCO is pleased to announce the achievement of becoming AS9100D certified at its Maniago, Italy ("C Blade") facility. C Blade's Quality Management System was successfully audited in March 2019. Obtaining this certification enables C Blade to manufacture aerospace and defense products.

C Blade's General Manager, Giancarlo Sclabi states, "Many thanks to the continuous commitment and passion that resulted in this achievement. With more than 50 years of experience in the production of forged and machined turbine blades for all the major OEMs in the energy market worldwide, this achievement allows C Blade to deliver quality processes and capabilities in the aerospace and defense market."

C Blade will leverage SIFCO's know-how and experience. This will place SIFCO's footprint of aerospace production in Western Europe and provide diversification in product offerings at C Blade.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SIFCO is a leading aerospace and energy forged machined part solutions provider for airframe, landing gear and engine components. SIFCO's global footprint includes components on most major military and commercial programs. The materials forged include: nickel, super alloys, titanium, aluminum, alloy and stainless steels. Die forgings produced range from 1lb to 1,200lbs. As well as NADCAP, the SIFCO is AS9100, ISO9001 approved and is certified by most major aerospace manufacturers.

Forward-Looking Language

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results, market expansion and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, competition and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The Company's Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018 can be accessed through its website: www.sifco.com, or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website: www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005741/en/

Contacts:

SIFCO Industries, Inc.

John Cherr, Director of Global Sales

216-881-8600

http://www.sifco.com