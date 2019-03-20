CE Bathtub Refinishing: US Government Contractor Now Offering Tile and Bathtub Refinishing To The Florida Public

An Effective and Inexpensive Alternative to Tile Removal and Bathtub Replacement

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / CE Bathtub Refinishing, a trusted US Government and Military tile and bathtub refinishing contractor, is now offering affordable services to the public in Florida. This is thanks to the recent installment of their newest Florida area manager Alex Husak, one of the youngest managers in the company.

Alex Husak making perfect re-glazing coloring mix. Photo by https://www.calamus-enterprises.com/ce-bathtub-refinishing/

Calamus-Enterprises.com offers an alternative to expensive re-tiling - a way to change the color of your tiles, fix chips and cracks and make any bathroom just like brand new with special high-quality, Low-VOC coating from Topkote. CE Bathtub Refinishing ℠ is service-mark owned and operated by Calamus Enterprises Llc.

"Most people have never heard that there is a way to change the entire look of your bathroom or make your bathtub look just like brand-new without replacing all of the tiling. It's very cost-effective for flipping properties or rentals… Not to mention just downright effective at updating your bathroom," says Alex Husak, Florida Area Manager For CE Bathtub Refinishing.

Unlike do-it-yourself kits or companies that use lower-quality refinishing materials, CE offers military precision in everything they do. All of the technicians who work for CE are fully background checked and thoroughly trained. Every project is prepared by cleaning, sanding, and stripping. Then CE covers the entire room in plastic, creating what they call "the proper negative airflow".

"Alex in Florida is a real top-notch talent and is the reason we're able to make this happen in Florida. He's one of the hardest working young men I know - with an intense customer service orientation and critical eye for detail. I know his sole focus is providing the highest quality work to the people of Florida." - Mike Calamus,owner of www.cerefinishing.com

Ugly Bathroom before refinishing service. Photo by https://www.calamus-enterprises.com/ce-bathtub-refinishing-florida-miami/

Bathroom tub and tiles looking like new after re-glazing. Photo by https://www.calamus-enterprises.com/ce-bathtub-refinishing-florida-miami/

CE Refinishing offers a direct-to-technician customer-service model, without any call centers or "auto-attendants" that often ask you to "push 1 for service". When you call CE, you find yourself talking with an experienced technician who can answer all your questions. Many consider it a refreshing change of pace in a day and age when call centers and automated phone systems are the norms.

CE Refinishing shows an incredible amount of confidence in their abilities by offering a 10-year warranty on all their work.

"We've never seen any problems with it before, even with extensive projects we've done under government contract, so we're very confident and happy to provide a 10-year warranty on every installation. Our experience is that our last even longer with reasonable care," says Calamus.

The Florida-area bath tub and tile refinishing company are now open to public inquiries and quotes.

CE Refinishing be reached at https://www.cerefinishing.com/ or call 786-490-7574

