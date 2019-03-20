Globally recognized marketing executive to join Elastic bringing experience working with Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, Salesforce, VMware, and Zendesk

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Caryn Marooney has been nominated to join its Board of Directors. Marooney is a globally recognized marketing executive who is currently Vice President of Global Communications at Facebook, a position she's held for seven years.

"Caryn brings a unique perspective to Elastic, having worked with some of the most successful companies the technology industry has ever seen," said Shay Banon, founder and CEO of Elastic. "We are excited to have Caryn join our team and be a part of our journey, and I am particularly excited to work closely with her and learn from her experience."

"I am humbled to be asked to join Elastic's Board of Directors," said Caryn Marooney. "I am excited to work with Elastic's leadership to continue serving Elastic's customers and its wider community by building search technology that is useful, real-time and flexible."

Marooney has strong roots in the technology industry, having worked with many companies who have, and continue to, disrupt the status quo. As CEO and co-founder of The OutCast Agency, she helped companies like Amazon, Netflix, Salesforce and VMware build their brands into the household names that they are. At Facebook, Marooney leads global communications, shaping the company vision and narrative for Facebook and its family of apps including Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Since 2014, Marooney has served on the board of directors of Zendesk.

Pursuant to Dutch law, Marooney's nomination to the Board of Directors is subject to a shareholder vote, expected to be held at an extraordinary general shareholder meeting in late April 2019. Upon her election to the Board, Marooney will also be appointed to serve as a member of the Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

