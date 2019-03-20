ALTOS HORNOS DE MEXICO, S.A. DE C.V.: Launches New Investor Relations Website

MONCLOVA, COAHUILA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Altos Hornos de México, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries ('AHMSA' or 'the Company') (BMV: AHMSA) today launched its new Investor Relations (IR) website in English and Spanish. It will be available under the Investor Relations tab on the homepage http://www.ahmsa.com.

The new IR website features immediate postings of the Company's earnings releases, investor presentations, news, annual reports and other information pertinent to the capital markets. This is part of the Company's effort to continue strengthening its relationship with the market and raise the level of disclosure and transparency.

The Company welcomes any comments or suggestions in order to improve the website.

About AHMSA

AHMSA is the largest steel producer in Mexico with the largest plant located in Northern Mexico. AHMSA was founded in 1942 and began operations in 1944. In December 1991, the company was privatized and Grupo Acerero del Norte, S.A. de C.V. (GAN) assumed control. In December 1995, GAN incorporated into AHMSA the iron ore and coal mines to convert AHMSA into an integrated steel producer in Mexico with a nominal capacity of 3.8 million MT of liquid steel per year. Since 2007, it has managed the Fénix Project, the most ambitious investment program in the Company's history aimed at increasing installed capacity by at least 40% and enabling AHMSA to surpass 5 million MT of liquid steel per year following the incorporation of its new electric arc furnace. With this new equipment, AHMSA also expanded its ranges of steel and increased specifications, which allows the Company to enter new market niches.

In 2016, AHMSA held 14% share of the domestic steel market, 23% of the domestic market for flat products and 18% of exports from Mexico of finished steel products. The corporate headquarters and steel mills have an area of approximately 1,200 hectares and are located in Monclova, Coahuila de Zaragoza, 248 km from the U.S. border.

