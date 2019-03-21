Uniview 2018 Annual Report: 607 Million USD Revenue, 31.3% Growth Rate

HANGZHOU, China, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniview released the annual financial report of 2018, achieving 607 million USD revenue and 31.3% year-on-year growth. The total net profit grew to 70 million USD with 20.5% year-on-year growth. With strong R&D and manufacturing, Uniview became the 6th largest video surveillance manufacturer in the world in 2017, according to the international research firm IHS Markit.

Currently, UNV products are used in 145 countries and regions. In order to deliver more in-time sales and services, 6 international subsidiaries and branch offices were established, with more coming in the future. Due to an enhanced distribution structure, Uniview is widely known by overseas customers. Moreover, the overseas project market has had significant development. There was an increase of more than 400 projects in 2018 using UNV products, covering diversified industries including airports, cities, education, healthcare, and public infrastructure.

Uniview concentrates on technological breakthroughs that push the edge of innovation and invests heavily in research and development. Uniview has six R&D centers and two research institutes across China. The institutes in Hangzhou and Beijing are designed for strategic technology research, guaranteeing core product and solution competitiveness. More than 50% of Uniview's employees are in the R&D department and Uniview invests more than 12% of its annual revenue into R&D.

By the end of 2018, Uniview had applied for more than 1,869 patents, 83% of which were invention patents. Uniview has the highest invention patents authorization rate in the industry, reaching 94%. As a leader in the industry, Uniview led or participated in the development of one international standard, 20 national standards in China, and 27 industrial standards. As one of the ONVIF Full Members, Uniview played a crucial role in developing, discussing and verifying international standards.

In September, 2018, Uniview's manufacturing base was officially opened in Tongxiang, China. Occupying 100,000sqm floor area and 70,000sqm construction area, the base is capable of producing 10 million pieces annually. Together with 4 warehouses in Europe, America, Middle East and Asia, a mature global logistics network has been quickly set up.

"Uniview creates value by high quality, promotes value by innovation and shares value by working together with global partners," Hermit Zhang, CEO of Uniview said. "Better Security, Better World is more than a slogan, it is what we are dreaming for and working toward."