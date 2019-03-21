Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Best-in-class Companies with Prestigious Industry Awards

Innovative companies celebrated at black tie awards banquet

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored recipients of its Best Practices Awards at a banquet held on Wednesday, March 20th in London at the Royal Garden Hotel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/839085/Frost_and_Sullivan_2019_plain_plaque.jpg

"Our Awards program has now been in existence for more than eighteen years," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan. "These Awards come from the rigor used by our talented team of 2,000 thought leaders from over 50 global offices working with over 200,000 clients, to locate the best."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became the standard in the marketplace, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

Awarded companies include the following:

AdaSky-2018 Israeli Infrared Sensors for Autonomous Vehicles Technology Innovation Award

AlmavivA Contact & Almawave-2019 European Customer Management BPO Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Arbe Robotics-2018 Global Four-Dimensional Imaging RADAR Technology Innovation Award

Biamp-2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Endpoint Company of the Year Award

Bosch Service Solutions-2018 European Customer Management BPO Technology Leadership Award

Cognitec-2019 Global Facial Recognition Customer Value Leadership Award

Comsys AB-2018 Global Harmonic Filters Customer Value Leadership Award

Creative Virtual-2019 European AI-enhanced Customer Self-service Product Leadership Award

CyanConnode-2018 Global Smart Meter Company of the Year Award

DBT CEV France-2019 European EV Charging Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

DOMO Engineering Plastics-2018 European Post-Industrial Feedstock (PIF) Based Polyamides Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

EcoEnergy Insights-2019 Global BEMS Growth Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award

Europlacer-2019 Global Flexible Surface Mount Technology Pick-and-Place Equipment Company of the Year Award

Eurotech-2018 Global IoT Platforms Growth Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award

EXFO-2018 Global Data Analytics Solutions for Communications Service Providers Customer Value Leadership Award

Fox-IT, part of NCC Group-2019 European Managed Security Service Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

GaN Systems-2019 European Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductors New Product Innovation Award

GE Inspection Technologies-2019 Global Industrial Computed Tomography Solutions Market Leadership Award

GenCell-2019 European Fuel Cells Enabling Technology Leadership Award

GridBeyond-2019 European Demand Response Technology Innovation Award

Grundfos-2018 Global Water and Wastewater Pumps Company of the Year Award

Healcerion, Inc. -2018 Global Ultrasound Imaging New Product Innovation Award

Irdeto-2018 Global Content Protection Customer Value Leadership Award

IRONSCALES-2018 European AI-powered Email Security Technology Innovation Award

Kontainers-2019 Global Digital Freight Platform for Ocean Transportation Product Leadership Award

L7 Defense-2018 Global Anti-DDoS for Critical National Infrastructure New Product Innovation Award

LivePerson, Inc.-2018 Global Conversational AI in Financial Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Megger-2018 Global Electronic Test and Measurement Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award

Octopus Systems-2018 Global Integrated Command and Control Platforms Customer Value Leadership Award

OpenIP-2018 French Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Orange Business Services-2019 European Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS for Multi-national Corporations Customer Value Leadership Award

Pcysys-2019 Global Automated Penetration-testing Customer Value Leadership Award

ReviveMed-2018 North American AI-driven Next-generation Metabolomics Technology Innovation Award

Scandit-2018 European Retail Automation Technology Innovation Award

Securens Systems Pvt. Ltd.-2019 Indian Electronic Surveillance Customer Value Leadership Award

Sepio Systems-2019 European Rogue Device Mitigation Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Tata Communications-2018 Sub-Saharan African IoT MVNO Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

Tata Communications-2019 Global Hybrid Cloud Services Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

TESTIA, an Airbus Company-2018 European Non-destructive Testing Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Valeo-2018 European CV Aftermarket Supplier Company of the Year Award

Vallum Corporation-2018 North American Spinal Fusion Device Performance Enhancers New Product Innovation Award

Visiopharm-2019 Global Digital Pathology Software Solutions Company of the Year Award

VisualDx-2018 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Webhelp-2018 European Contact Center Outsourcing Market Leadership Award

WENZEL Group GmbH & Co. KG-2018 Global Coordinate Measurement Machine New Product Innovation Award

WirelessCar-2018 European Telematics Services Market Leadership Award

ZTE Corporation-2018 Global 5G Infrastructure Technology Leadership Award

Zyfra-2018 European AI-based Machine Data Monitoring Solution for Process Industries Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: Claudia.Toscano@Frost.com