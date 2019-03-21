CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 600,000,000 guaranteed 1.75% notes due March 2027

London, March 21, 2019

Following the previous announcement by CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) of the launch of a benchmark note issuance denominated in Euro, CNH Industrial N.V. confirms that the offering will be of Euro 600,000,000 in principal amount of 1.75% notes due March 25, 2027 with an issue price of 98.597% of the principal amount.

The closing of the offering is currently expected on March 25, 2019. The notes will be issued by CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V., under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme guaranteed by CNH Industrial N.V. CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for its general corporate purposes.

