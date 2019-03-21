NEOVACS: Neovacs to present the preclinical results of its therapeutic vaccine candidate IL-4 / IL-13 Kinoid at Keystone Congress

PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE

NEOVACS TO PRESENT THE PRECLINICAL RESULTS OF ITS THERAPEUTIC VACCINE CANDIDATE IL-4 / IL-13 KINOID

AT KEYSTONE CONGRESS:

"Origins of Allergic Disease: Microbial, Epithelial and Immune Interactions"

TAHOE CITY (CA), USA - March 24 - 27, 2019





Paris and Boston, March 21, 2019 -07h30am CET - Neovacs(Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), a leader in active immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the presentation of the preclinical results of its proof of concept in allergy with its new IL-4 / IL-13 Kinoid therapeutic vaccine, during the poster session at the upcoming Keystone allergy conference , taking place March 24 - 27, 2019,inTahoe City, California, United States.

This work conducted in collaboration with a research team from the Institut Pasteur (Dr. Laurent Reber and Dr. Pierre Bruhns), showed in a representative allergic asthma model that a treatment with IL-4 / IL-13 Kinoid enhanced the production of polyclonal antibodies which neutralized the two targeted cytokines IL-4 and IL-13, both being development factors for allergic asthma, thus avoiding the occurrence of any symptoms.





About Keystone congress

Keystone Symposia will serve as a catalyst for the advancement of biomedical and life sciences by connecting scientists within and across disciplines at conferences and workshops held at venues that create an environment conducive to information exchange, generation of new ideas and acceleration of applications that benefit society. https://bit.ly/2JlEMwy

About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform





