Axway Software (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA) today announced the acquisition of French start-up Streamdata.io, a software publisher specializing in event-driven API Management. The Group is further accelerating the execution of its strategy by strengthening both its API Management offer and the technological capabilities of its hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY.

Axway acquired 100% of the share capital of Streamdata.io, a software publisher based in France and the United States specializing in real-time data distribution. Streamdata.io's expertise strengthens the capabilities of Axway's AMPLIFY hybrid integration platform, notably the API Management offering, by providing new technology capabilities and methodology.

Streamdata.io brings two important additions to Axway's AMPLIFY. The first is event-driven API management, enabling integration and application leaders to evolve beyond just supporting request-response APIs, to now supporting real-time and event-driven use cases. The second is a methodology for the digital transformation journey designed around full lifecycle API adoption and maturity.

Because the AMPLIFY platform and its integration capabilities are API-centric, the addition of event-driven API support coupled with Axway's investments in service mesh governance are designed to accelerate customers' API innovations. This will help enable new business opportunities around "events" triggered from historical MFT or B2B flows as well as IoT, mobile, blockchain and microservices. Streamdata.io's offerings will benefit from Axway Group's commercial strength with its portfolio of 11,000 customers around the world.

Axway will consolidate Streamdata.io activities in its accounts in the second quarter of 2019.

Vince Padua, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Axway, said: "To advance our strategy in enabling businesses to accelerate their IT and digital transformation, we need to enable our customers and partners with a prescriptive journey toward digital transformation and hybrid integration. Along the digital transformation journey, hybrid integration with event-driven technologies and API Management enable the real-time response and decision-making customers need."

Eric Horesnyi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Streamdata.io, said: "Axway and Streamdata.io share a passion for data. In joining Axway, we can help our customers stay ahead of the digital transformation curve by securely enabling real-time data. We look forward to jointly paving the way for one of the most innovative hybrid integration platforms on the market."

As a software company, Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) helps our customers create exceptional experiences and opportunities by linking individuals, systems, businesses and ecosystems. Firmly rooted in our Managed File Transfer (MFT) and B2B Integration heritage, the AMPLIFY Hybrid Integration Platform combines traditional integration patterns with APIs to unlock data and increase its value; speed the discovery, use, and deployment of integrations for new audiences; and accelerate digital transformation. From idea to execution, Axway's expertise in API management, B2B integration, content collaboration, and managed file transfer has solved the toughest data challenges for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more: investors.axway.com

