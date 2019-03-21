

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L) announced its trading update, for the period from 1 October 2018 to date. The Group said it has made good progress in the period. Halma said there has been widespread revenue growth geographically. The USA and the UK have seen the strongest growth, with more moderate growth in Mainland Europe and Asia Pacific. Order intake has remained ahead of revenue and the same period last year. The Group said there has been a positive currency translation effect on Group revenue and profit in the second half, resulting in a broadly neutral effect for the year as a whole. Based on current trading and forecasts, the Board expects adjusted profit before tax for the year ending 31 March 2019 to be in line with market consensus expectations.



The Group stated that its financial position is robust and cash generation remains strong, supporting investment in both organic and acquisitive growth.



The results for the year ending 31 March 2019 will be released on 11 June 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX