Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal International plc: Annual Report 2018, Sustainability Report 2018 and Notice of 2019 AGM 21-March-2019 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 21 March 2019 Polymetal International plc Annual Report 2018, Sustainability Report 2018 and Notice of 2019 AGM Polymetal International plc publishes its Annual and Sustainability Reports for the year ended 31 December 2018 and announces its AGM, which will be held at the Institute of Directors, 116 Pall Mall, St. James's, London SW1Y 4AE, UK on Tuesday, 23 April, 2019 at 10:30 am (BST). The following documents have been made available to shareholders on 21 March 2019: - Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("Annual Report"); - Notice of Annual General Meeting ("Notice"); - Proxy Form; and - Notice of Availability - Annual Report. Copies of the Notice, the Proxy Form and the Annual Report have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1]. The Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTR) require that any information in the Annual Report which is of a type that would be required to be disseminated in a half-yearly financial report should be announced in full. Such information has been published by the Company in its preliminary results announcement on 11 March 2019, and is available on the Company's website via this link [2]. Copies of all the above documents are also available on the Company's website at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/shareholder-ce ntre/general-meetings/. Furthermore, the Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been published on the Company's website today and is available at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/sustainability/our-progress/data-c enter/. The report outlines our efforts in delivering value to our stakeholders by embedding leading sustainability practices into every aspect of our operations. It also covers our achievements and highlights areas for improvement. The qualitative and quantitative data disclosed in the report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards. PwC performed the independent limited assurance of the information disclosed in the Report. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. March 21, 2019 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)