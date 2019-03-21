

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) reported net trading revenue of 108.0 million pounds in third quarter of fiscal 2019. The total number of OTC leveraged active clients was 84,200, for the quarter.



For the year-to-date period, net trading revenue was 359.0 million pounds, 15% lower than in the same period in the prior year, reflecting the impact of the ESMA measures and the exceptional performance in prior year third-quarter, when revenue was boosted by the heightened level of interest in cryptocurrencies.



Looking forward, the Group continues to expect that its revenue in fiscal 2019 will be lower than in fiscal 2018. The company's cost guidance remains unchanged. The Board reiterated that the company expects to maintain the 43.2 pence per share annual dividend until its earnings allow the company to resume progressive dividends.



