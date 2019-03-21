

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, the Swiss National Bank announces its policy decision. Economists widely expect the target range for the three-month Libor to be left between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc dropped against the yen and greenback, it rose against the euro and the pound.



The franc was worth 111.19 against the yen, 1.1318 against the euro, 1.3070 against the pound and 0.9927 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



