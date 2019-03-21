

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited on Thursday said that it has written to the Management Board of German energy generation and energy trading company Uniper SE, a subsidiary of E.ON SE (EONGY.PK), to formally request the convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting.



The purpose of the EGM is to instruct management to prepare a lawful domination agreement with the Company's largest shareholder Fortum Oyj.



Elliott said it believes the thus far ill-defined and ambiguous nature of the relationship between Uniper and Fortum has created an unsatisfactory and unsustainable dynamic, which is detrimental to Uniper. In Elliott's view, the status quo - operational underperformance and pervasive uncertainty - if sustained, will risk further undermining the Company's fundamental value.



According to Elliott, a timely shareholder vote to advance a domination agreement may resolve the prolonged uncertainty at Uniper and clarify the relationship between the Company and Fortum, such that value can be created for the Company and all stakeholders.



Elliott said it remains committed to a constructive dialogue with Uniper and fellow shareholders in an effort to deliver a positive resolution for those with a stake in Uniper's future.



The company said it is confident that shareholders will appreciate this constructive approach and support Elliott's proposed resolution at Uniper's next shareholder meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX