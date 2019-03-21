Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, March 21
Ruffer Investment Company Limited
LEI: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
21 March 2019
|Name of Applicant:
|Ruffer Investment Company Limited
|Name of Scheme:
|General Corporate Purposes Scheme
|Period of Return:
|From: 22 September 2018 to 21 March 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|7,921,341
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|0
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|1,600,000
|=========================
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|6,321,341
|=========================
Name of Contact: Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel. 01481 745001