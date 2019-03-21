JBS Couros creates new production model and launches a sustainable leather range

SAO PAULO, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS Couros, the world's largest leather processing company, has unveiled a new concept of sustainable leather: the Kind Leather range. It is the result of two years' research and development driven by current and future consumer requirements.

"Kind Leather will revolutionize the industry, changing the way leather is made globally and building a closer connection to consumers," said Roberto Motta, CEO of JBS Couros. The new leather is made using an innovative process and a more efficient format, providing several environmental, social and economic benefits based on intelligent use of raw materials and resources.

"Leather is an organic and highly durable product. But what makes Kind Leather truly sustainable is the way it is processed, using only those parts of the hide best suited for leather. We're able to create a higher quality product while avoiding waste and using fewer products to treat the hide," said Fernando Bellese, Head of Marketing and Sustainability at JBS Couros.

Kind Leather also provides additional sustainability through its end-to-end traceability program, which gathers data throughout the leather production chain. JBS Couros is the industry's only company offering this level of production chain visibility, at large scale, combining a robust leather traceability program with a modern monitoring system that verifies more than 80,000 cattle suppliers in Brazil, ensuring they comply with social and environmental standards.

This change in the production process also boosts productivity from leather cutting machines and finishing plants, improves hide use and guarantees more ergonomic working conditions. JBS Couros carried out productivity tests in partnership with companies involved in the leather cutting process, focusing on the automotive market, showing the new system improves yields by up to 10 percentage points compared with the traditional industry models. Another benefit of sustainable leather is that natural hide components that were previously discarded, or turned into goods offering little added value after processing, can now be used elsewhere to make food items, such as bovine collagen, or beauty products.

Kind Leather in numbers

65% fewer CO2 emissions in wet-blue leather transportation by reducing the number of trucks needed to ship the product;

emissions in wet-blue leather transportation by reducing the number of trucks needed to ship the product; 54.2% less water and a 20% drop in energy used during the tanning process;

and a in used during the tanning process; A 28% reduction in finishing products used;

in finishing products used; Up to a 45% decrease in trimming waste from leather cutting.

