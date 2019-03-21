Andy Baldwin appointed next EY Global Managing Partner - Client Service

LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces that Andy Baldwin has been appointed the next EY Global Managing Partner - Client Service, effective from 1 July 2019. In this role, Baldwin will be responsible for leading the go-to-market and client activities. He will also have overall leadership for the three EY geographic areas and four service lines which include 200,000 client servers who are focused on delivering exceptional service.

Baldwin will succeed Carmine Di Sibio, who will become the next EY Global Chairman and CEO on 1 July 2019.

Baldwin, 52, is currently EY EMEIA Area Managing Partner, a post he has held since 2016. In this capacity, he leads the EY EMEIA geographic area (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), which includes member firms in 98 countries with revenues of US$13.9b in revenue and more than 115,000 people.

In his current role, Baldwin has played a key role in the formulation of the EY strategic priorities. He has a proven track record of successful business transformation, having led an exemplary execution of the global strategy within EMEIA.

Baldwin has also had a distinguished career in the financial services industry. He previously served as Regional Managing Partner for the EY Financial Services Organization (FSO) in EMEIA, overseeing its financial services portfolio across 14 markets, and Chair of EY Global FSO, developing the financial services strategy globally. Over his 21 years with EY, Baldwin has been a senior advisor for many of the largest EY clients. Previously, he held senior level roles at Capgemini and IBM, and began his career with Commercial Union, now part of Aviva.

Mark Weinberger, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"Andy has done a great job in his EMEIA role, executing our global strategy and bringing together diverse groups and regions to work cohesively towards our strategic priorities. I look forward to seeing the additional contributions he will make to the organization in this role with a global scope."

Andy, originally from Liverpool, in the UK, has a degree in Geography from Sheffield University and an MBA from Cranfield School of Management, as well as further postgraduate qualifications in marketing and insurance.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO-elect, says:

"I am confident that Andy is the right person for the role. He has played a key part in the formulation of our global strategic priorities and the creation of new technology-enabled services. Andy has also put our priorities into execution in a big, complex market landscape across EMEIA. I look forward to working more closely with Andy in his new capacity and to his continued success."

