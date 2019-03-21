Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

|Auction date
|2019-03-21
|Loan
|1058
|Coupon
|2.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0005676608
|Maturity
|2025-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,300
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|-0.019 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.019 %
|Highest yield
|-0.019 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2019-03-21
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,250
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|3
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.421 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.421 %
|Highest yield
|0.421 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|40.00
