

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks drifted lower on Thursday as uncertainty surrounding Brexit and U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comments that the U.S. tariffs on China would remain in place 'for a substantial period of time' offset a boost from a dovish Federal Reserve.



The benchmark DAX was down 31 points or 0.26 percent at 11,574 in opening deals after tumbling 1.6 percent the previous day.



Commerzbank fell 2.2 percent and Deutsch Bank tumbled 3.2 percent on concerns that their margins would erode in a low-rate environment.



Infineon Technologies rallied 1.8 percent after U.S. memory-chip maker Micron Technology beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal second quarter.



Cement maker HeidelbergCement dropped 1.5 percent after the company said it expects moderate growth in sales and profit in 2019.



Commercial real estate company TLG Immobilien declined 1 percent after unveiling its fiscal 2018 results.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX