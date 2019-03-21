

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were lackluster in early trade on Thursday as investors weighed the risk of a disruptive no-deal Brexit.



A boost from the Fed's surprise forecast for no rate increases in 2019 was offset by U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods could remain for a long period of time.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 5,379 in opening deals after losing 0.8 percent on Wednesday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale dropped 1-2 percent on concerns that their margins would erode in a low-rate environment.



Essilor Luxottica lost 5 percent amid infighting at the top management.



Elior Group tumbled 2 percent. The company said that any indication as to the result of its discussions with PAI Partners concerning a potential sale of its concession catering activities is premature.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX