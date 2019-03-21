sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.03.2019 | 10:49
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Imperial X Plc - Interim report to 31 December 2018

London, March 21

21 March 2019

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Unaudited interim report for the six months to 31 December 2018

Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased present the unaudited financial results for Imperial X Plc for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

During the period and with a newly formed Board of Directors, Imperial sought to alter its investment focus from seeking investment in natural resource projects to that of seeking investments in the developing market for producing and/or distributing Medicinal Cannabis, derivatives of it and/or related products.

This change in investment focus was approved by shareholders at a general meeting held on 7 January 2019. The Board, together with its independent expert adviser, Dr Inbar Pomeranchik, are now considering investment opportunities in this sector.

During the period Imperial issued £50,000 in convertible notes to fund its operations. Although Imperial continues to be run leanly with administration expenses kept as low as possible, to stay quoted and continue to operate in 2019, Imperial will need to seek additional capital to continue its existence. It is expected that additional convertible notes will be issued during the next 6 month period.

Financial Review

Cash reserves will be used in the short term to cover general administration costs, initial due diligence expenses and other costs incidental to the identification and development of acquisition opportunities.

During the six month period ended 31 December 2018, the Company made a pre-tax loss of £63,428 (2017: loss of £39,349). This figure was higher than in the same period in 2017, largely due to fees related to due diligence on incoming directors and for regulatory and compliance matters related to the change of investment strategy. Cash at bank at the end of December 2018 was £69,630 (30 June 2018: £20,206).

The interim results have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Financial Position

The Group's Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2018 and comparatives at 31 December 2017 and 30 June 2018 are summarised below:

31 Dec 201831 Dec 201730 June 2018
£££
Current assets69,63043,27426,341
Total assets69,63043,27426,341
Current liabilities111,12712,9567,860
Total liabilities111,12712,9567,860
Net assets(41,497)30,31818,481

Michael Langoulant

Chairman

Imperial X Plc -21 March 2019

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc

Michael Langoulant

+44 (0)7899 249990

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7220 9796

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 31 December 2018

6 months to 31 Dec 2018 Unaudited6 months to 31 Dec 2017 UnauditedYear ended 30 June 2018 Audited
£££
Continuing operations
Revenue---
Administrative expenses(63,484)(39,352)(100,183)
Loss before taxation(63,484)(39,352)(100,183)
Finance income - interest receivable5637
Income tax---
Loss for the year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent(63,428)(39,349)(100,176)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss---
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax--
Total comprehensive income for the period/year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent(63,428)(39,349)(100,176)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (pence) (0.20p)(0.128p)(0.32p)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

As at
31 Dec 2018
Unaudited		As at
31 Dec 2017
Unaudited		As at 30 June 2018
Audited
£££
ASSETS
Total non-current assets---
Current assets
Trade and other receivables-5,9046,135
Cash and cash equivalents69,63037,37020,206
Total current assets69,63043,27426,341
TOTAL ASSETS69,63043,27426,341
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables60,29412,9567,860
Borrowing50,833--
Total current liabilities111,12712,9567,860
TOTAL LIABILITIES111,12712,9567,860
NET ASSETS(41,497)30,31818,481
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY
Share capital202,786201,700202,786
Share premium876,297855,588876,297
Equity to be issued30,715-27,265
Other reserve1,6001,6701,600
Retained losses(1,152,895)(1,028,640)(1,089,467)

TOTAL EQUITY
(41,497)
30,318
18,481

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 31 December 2018

Share capitalShare premiumEquity to be issuedOther reservesRetained lossesTotal Equity
££££££
At 1 July 2017201,700855,658-1,600(989,291)69,667
Loss for the period----(39,349)(39,349)
Other comprehensive income for the period------
Total comprehensive income for the period----(39,349)(39,349)
Issue of share options-(70)-70--
Balance at 31 December 2017201,700855,588-1,670(1,028,640)30,318
At 1 July 2018202,786876,29727,2651,600(1,089,467)18,481
Loss for the period----(63,428)(63,428)
Other comprehensive income for the period------
Total comprehensive income for the period----(63,428)(63,428)
Equity to be issued--3,450---
Balance at 31 December 2018202,786876,29730,7151,600(1,152,895)(41,497)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 31 December 2018

6 months to 31 Dec 2018
Unaudited		6 months to 31 Dec 2017
Unaudited		Year ended 30 June 2018
Audited
£££
Cash flows from operating activities(632)(35,306)(72,474)
Net cash used in operating activities(632)(35,306)(72,474)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received5637
Proceeds from convertible note issues50,000--
Cash flows generated from investing activities50,05637
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issue of shares--20,000
Cash Flows generated from financing activities--20,000
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents49,424(35,303)(52,467)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period20,20672,67372,673
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period69,63037,37020,206

