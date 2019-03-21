Imperial X Plc - Interim report to 31 December 2018
London, March 21
21 March 2019
Imperial X Plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")
Unaudited interim report for the six months to 31 December 2018
Dear Shareholder,
I am pleased present the unaudited financial results for Imperial X Plc for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.
During the period and with a newly formed Board of Directors, Imperial sought to alter its investment focus from seeking investment in natural resource projects to that of seeking investments in the developing market for producing and/or distributing Medicinal Cannabis, derivatives of it and/or related products.
This change in investment focus was approved by shareholders at a general meeting held on 7 January 2019. The Board, together with its independent expert adviser, Dr Inbar Pomeranchik, are now considering investment opportunities in this sector.
During the period Imperial issued £50,000 in convertible notes to fund its operations. Although Imperial continues to be run leanly with administration expenses kept as low as possible, to stay quoted and continue to operate in 2019, Imperial will need to seek additional capital to continue its existence. It is expected that additional convertible notes will be issued during the next 6 month period.
Financial Review
Cash reserves will be used in the short term to cover general administration costs, initial due diligence expenses and other costs incidental to the identification and development of acquisition opportunities.
During the six month period ended 31 December 2018, the Company made a pre-tax loss of £63,428 (2017: loss of £39,349). This figure was higher than in the same period in 2017, largely due to fees related to due diligence on incoming directors and for regulatory and compliance matters related to the change of investment strategy. Cash at bank at the end of December 2018 was £69,630 (30 June 2018: £20,206).
The interim results have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Financial Position
The Group's Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2018 and comparatives at 31 December 2017 and 30 June 2018 are summarised below:
|31 Dec 2018
|31 Dec 2017
|30 June 2018
|£
|£
|£
|Current assets
|69,630
|43,274
|26,341
|Total assets
|69,630
|43,274
|26,341
|Current liabilities
|111,127
|12,956
|7,860
|Total liabilities
|111,127
|12,956
|7,860
|Net assets
|(41,497)
|30,318
|18,481
Michael Langoulant
Chairman
Imperial X Plc -21 March 2019
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Imperial X Plc
Michael Langoulant
+44 (0)7899 249990
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
+44 (0)20 7220 9796
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 31 December 2018
|6 months to 31 Dec 2018 Unaudited
|6 months to 31 Dec 2017 Unaudited
|Year ended 30 June 2018 Audited
|£
|£
|£
|Continuing operations
|Revenue
|-
|-
|-
|Administrative expenses
|(63,484)
|(39,352)
|(100,183)
|Loss before taxation
|(63,484)
|(39,352)
|(100,183)
|Finance income - interest receivable
|56
|3
|7
|Income tax
|-
|-
|-
|Loss for the year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent
|(63,428)
|(39,349)
|(100,176)
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
|-
|-
|-
|Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive income for the period/year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent
|(63,428)
|(39,349)
|(100,176)
|Loss per share
|Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (pence)
|(0.20p)
|(0.128p)
|(0.32p)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2018
|As at
31 Dec 2018
Unaudited
|As at
31 Dec 2017
Unaudited
|As at 30 June 2018
Audited
|£
|£
|£
|ASSETS
|Total non-current assets
|-
|-
|-
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|-
|5,904
|6,135
|Cash and cash equivalents
|69,630
|37,370
|20,206
|Total current assets
|69,630
|43,274
|26,341
|TOTAL ASSETS
|69,630
|43,274
|26,341
|LIABILITIES
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|60,294
|12,956
|7,860
|Borrowing
|50,833
|-
|-
|Total current liabilities
|111,127
|12,956
|7,860
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|111,127
|12,956
|7,860
|NET ASSETS
|(41,497)
|30,318
|18,481
|EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY
|Share capital
|202,786
|201,700
|202,786
|Share premium
|876,297
|855,588
|876,297
|Equity to be issued
|30,715
|-
|27,265
|Other reserve
|1,600
|1,670
|1,600
|Retained losses
|(1,152,895)
|(1,028,640)
|(1,089,467)
TOTAL EQUITY
(41,497)
30,318
18,481
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the six months ended 31 December 2018
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Equity to be issued
|Other reserves
|Retained losses
|Total Equity
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|At 1 July 2017
|201,700
|855,658
|-
|1,600
|(989,291)
|69,667
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(39,349)
|(39,349)
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(39,349)
|(39,349)
|Issue of share options
|-
|(70)
|-
|70
|-
|-
|Balance at 31 December 2017
|201,700
|855,588
|-
|1,670
|(1,028,640)
|30,318
|At 1 July 2018
|202,786
|876,297
|27,265
|1,600
|(1,089,467)
|18,481
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(63,428)
|(63,428)
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(63,428)
|(63,428)
|Equity to be issued
|-
|-
|3,450
|-
|-
|-
|Balance at 31 December 2018
|202,786
|876,297
|30,715
|1,600
|(1,152,895)
|(41,497)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended 31 December 2018
|6 months to 31 Dec 2018
Unaudited
|6 months to 31 Dec 2017
Unaudited
|Year ended 30 June 2018
Audited
|£
|£
|£
|Cash flows from operating activities
|(632)
|(35,306)
|(72,474)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(632)
|(35,306)
|(72,474)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Interest received
|56
|3
|7
|Proceeds from convertible note issues
|50,000
|-
|-
|Cash flows generated from investing activities
|50,056
|3
|7
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|-
|-
|20,000
|Cash Flows generated from financing activities
|-
|-
|20,000
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|49,424
|(35,303)
|(52,467)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|20,206
|72,673
|72,673
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|69,630
|37,370
|20,206