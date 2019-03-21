Imperial X Plc - Interim report to 31 December 2018

21 March 2019

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Unaudited interim report for the six months to 31 December 2018

Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased present the unaudited financial results for Imperial X Plc for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

During the period and with a newly formed Board of Directors, Imperial sought to alter its investment focus from seeking investment in natural resource projects to that of seeking investments in the developing market for producing and/or distributing Medicinal Cannabis, derivatives of it and/or related products.

This change in investment focus was approved by shareholders at a general meeting held on 7 January 2019. The Board, together with its independent expert adviser, Dr Inbar Pomeranchik, are now considering investment opportunities in this sector.

During the period Imperial issued £50,000 in convertible notes to fund its operations. Although Imperial continues to be run leanly with administration expenses kept as low as possible, to stay quoted and continue to operate in 2019, Imperial will need to seek additional capital to continue its existence. It is expected that additional convertible notes will be issued during the next 6 month period.

Financial Review

Cash reserves will be used in the short term to cover general administration costs, initial due diligence expenses and other costs incidental to the identification and development of acquisition opportunities.

During the six month period ended 31 December 2018, the Company made a pre-tax loss of £63,428 (2017: loss of £39,349). This figure was higher than in the same period in 2017, largely due to fees related to due diligence on incoming directors and for regulatory and compliance matters related to the change of investment strategy. Cash at bank at the end of December 2018 was £69,630 (30 June 2018: £20,206).

The interim results have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Financial Position

The Group's Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2018 and comparatives at 31 December 2017 and 30 June 2018 are summarised below:

31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 June 2018 £ £ £ Current assets 69,630 43,274 26,341 Total assets 69,630 43,274 26,341 Current liabilities 111,127 12,956 7,860 Total liabilities 111,127 12,956 7,860 Net assets (41,497) 30,318 18,481

Michael Langoulant

Chairman

Imperial X Plc -21 March 2019

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 31 December 2018

6 months to 31 Dec 2018 Unaudited 6 months to 31 Dec 2017 Unaudited Year ended 30 June 2018 Audited £ £ £ Continuing operations Revenue - - - Administrative expenses (63,484) (39,352) (100,183) Loss before taxation (63,484) (39,352) (100,183) Finance income - interest receivable 56 3 7 Income tax - - - Loss for the year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (63,428) (39,349) (100,176) Other comprehensive income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss - - - Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax - - Total comprehensive income for the period/year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (63,428) (39,349) (100,176) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (pence) (0.20p) (0.128p) (0.32p)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

As at

31 Dec 2018

Unaudited As at

31 Dec 2017

Unaudited As at 30 June 2018

Audited £ £ £ ASSETS Total non-current assets - - - Current assets Trade and other receivables - 5,904 6,135 Cash and cash equivalents 69,630 37,370 20,206 Total current assets 69,630 43,274 26,341 TOTAL ASSETS 69,630 43,274 26,341 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 60,294 12,956 7,860 Borrowing 50,833 - - Total current liabilities 111,127 12,956 7,860 TOTAL LIABILITIES 111,127 12,956 7,860 NET ASSETS (41,497) 30,318 18,481 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY Share capital 202,786 201,700 202,786 Share premium 876,297 855,588 876,297 Equity to be issued 30,715 - 27,265 Other reserve 1,600 1,670 1,600 Retained losses (1,152,895) (1,028,640) (1,089,467)

TOTAL EQUITY

(41,497)

30,318

18,481

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 31 December 2018

Share capital Share premium Equity to be issued Other reserves Retained losses Total Equity £ £ £ £ £ £ At 1 July 2017 201,700 855,658 - 1,600 (989,291) 69,667 Loss for the period - - - - (39,349) (39,349) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (39,349) (39,349) Issue of share options - (70) - 70 - - Balance at 31 December 2017 201,700 855,588 - 1,670 (1,028,640) 30,318 At 1 July 2018 202,786 876,297 27,265 1,600 (1,089,467) 18,481 Loss for the period - - - - (63,428) (63,428) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (63,428) (63,428) Equity to be issued - - 3,450 - - - Balance at 31 December 2018 202,786 876,297 30,715 1,600 (1,152,895) (41,497)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 31 December 2018