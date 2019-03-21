Women's health company offers new training facility for partners, healthcare professionals and employees

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), an innovative medical technology company focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment, today opened its first Learning and Experience Centre in Zaventem, Belgium (a municipality neighboring Brussels). The state-of-the-art facility provides comprehensive training for customers, healthcare professionals and employees across Hologic's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, centralizing the education experience for Hologic's technologies.

Groundbreaking technologies to minimize doubt and maximize confidence among healthcare professionals

Radiologists, lab technicians, obstetrician-gynecologists and many other healthcare professionals count on Hologic solutions to perform when lives are at stake. The 1,500m2 Learning and Experience Centre contains fully equipped training labs with demonstration capabilities for technologies from all four of Hologic's divisions (Breast Skeletal Health, Diagnostic, Gynecological Surgical and Medical Aesthetics) to ensure the highest level of understanding and provide hands-on experience.

"The opening of our new Hologic Learning and Experience Centre in Brussels is a significant milestone in our company's history and reflects our deep commitment to providing unparalleled training and support to our customers," said Jan Verstreken, Regional President EMEA and Canada at Hologic. "Hologic is a global champion for women's health and brings leading-edge technology to healthcare systems around the world. The patient is our greatest priority and when their health is in question, nothing is more important to us than providing the most accurate, effective, and timely diagnosis or treatment. As Hologic continues to gain recognition as a leader in women's health, we commit to supporting the healthcare systems and their patients by ensuring the absolute best use of our truly unique technologies, for the direct benefit of millions of patients in the region."

A hub for Hologic's expertise in Brussels, the heart of Europe

For the first time, Hologic will bring training and education for all its products under one roof located at the heart of Europe to offer the most cohesive, convenient and interconnected experience. Products featured at the Hologic Learning and Experience Centre include:

3Dimensions a mammography system that delivers the fastest, highest resolution 3D images and is clinically proven to be more comfortable and enhance workflow.

Panther Fusion a fully automated, integrated molecular testing platform with true sample-to-result automation, adaptable workflow options, and a consolidated testing menu.

a fully automated, integrated molecular testing platform with true sample-to-result automation, adaptable workflow options, and a consolidated testing menu. NovaSure a minimally invasive, one-time, five-minute endometrial ablation procedure to reduce or stop abnormal uterine bleeding.

a minimally invasive, one-time, five-minute endometrial ablation procedure to reduce or stop abnormal uterine bleeding. PicoSure a laser workstation to remove tattoos and revitalize skin by reducing the appearance of wrinkles, acne scars and pigment-like freckles, sunspots and discoloration.

The creation of Hologic's European hub and the consolidation of key European functions, including customer service, will create up to 60 new jobs in Belgium over the next 12 months. Each year, the new Learning and Experience Centre is expected to welcome several thousand visitors including healthcare professionals, key opinion leaders, current and prospective customers, distributor partners, and employees.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment.

Hologic currently has more than 6.300 employees serving clients in more than 21 countries. Hologic has operated in Belgium since 1992 and currently employs 100 people at its Zaventem facility. For more information, visit www.hologic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products and future hiring and expansion plans. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Finally, there can be no assurance that Hologic will meet its growth, hiring or expansion goals. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

This information is not intended as a product solicitation or promotion where such activities are prohibited. For specific information on what products are available for sale in a particular country, please contact a local Hologic sales representative or write to womenshealth@hologic.com.

