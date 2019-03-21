WENZEL Group Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Disrupting the Coordinate Measurement Machine Market with Its SF 87 Shop Floor CMM

The SF 87 helps customers across industries seamlessly shift from offline to at-line inspections

SANTA CLARA, California, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global coordinate measurement machine (CMM) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes the WENZEL Group with the 2018 Global New Product Innovation Award for its groundbreaking SF 87 shop floor CMM. The SF 87 successfully tackles key challenges in shop floor inspections by offering more measuring volume, a smaller footprint, a wider operating temperature range, and seamless integration with material handling solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837870/Wenzel_Group_2018_Global_Coordinate_Measurement_Machine_Award.jpg

"The SF87 has a measuring volume of 800x700x700 millimeters (mm), which is three times the measuring volume of competing products of comparable footprint. Further efficiency gains can be achieved by using more powerful probes and optical sensors," said Prem Shanmugam, Senior Consultant and Program Manager. "Significantly, WENZEL's SF 87 can be operated in temperatures of up to 30 degree Celsius while traditional CMMs need approximately 20 degrees Celsius, which makes them unsuitable for shop floors. The SF 87 achieves less than 4 microns at 30 degrees Celsius and less than 2.5 microns at less than 20 degrees Celsius, making it ideal for operations on the shop floor."

SF 87's bionic structure and unique low center of gravity design make it efficient, ergonomic, productive, and insensitive to shop floor vibrations. In addition, it is multi-sensor capable and supports both optical and Renishaw tactile sensors. This includes the PH10MQ PLUS, which can be equipped with extensions and SP25M analogue scanning probes. SF 87 can also be configured with a tool-change rack to switch probes and extensions automatically, without requiring time-consuming requalification. Furthermore, the SF 87 is a directly usable production line and automation solution, and it can be integrated through the optional WENZEL Automation Interface (WAI) for material handling without expanding its footprint.

Another notable product benefit of SF 87 is that it uses an active damping system and does not need air bearing technology, which eliminates the need for expensive clean air. Additionally, it can operate using only a 230V power supply. The company complements its strong product offering with a optional comprehensive service package, wherein customers receive up to 60 months of maintenance, calibration, and inspection, as well as preventative replacement of worn parts, insurance machine coverage, exchange service, and online support.

"WENZEL has built a strong presence and credibility among customers in various end-user markets, such as automotive, aerospace, plastics, power train, and medical devices, and is expected to increase its presence in additive manufacturing as well," noted Prem Shanmugam. "The company has actively rebranded its corporate identity and strengthened its thought leadership in the current digital era. Its market-leading quality, wide scope of application, and value-added post-sale service have positioned it for long-term growth in the global CMM market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features and benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Wenzel Group

The WENZEL Group is a leader in Innovative Metrology. The comprehensive product portfolio from WENZEL includes unique solutions in 3D Metrology, Computed Tomography and Optical High Speed Scanning. WENZEL technology solutions are installed throughout many industries such as Automotive, Aerospace, Power Generation and Medical. WENZEL has an installed base of more than 10,000 machines worldwide. Subsidiaries and agents in more than 50 countries take care of sales and provide after sales service support to our customers. Today the WENZEL Group employs more than 600 people worldwide.

