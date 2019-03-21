Global Gluten Free Food Market Insights, Key Players, Demands and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, India, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added new research report on Global Gluten Free Food Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 report in its online research database. Gluten Free Food include a protein found in barley, rye, wheat and some others that do not contain gluten. Gluten free foods include cassava, corn, fish, low sugar fruits, meat, milk products, nuts, potato, oils soy, sorghum, tapioca, vegetables, and many more. Celiac disease is a derived autoimmune disorder and gluten from grains can cause damage to the digestive system, especially small intestine. Adopting gluten-free food for life is the remedy for this illness.

The global Gluten Free Food Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gluten Free Food market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Gluten Free Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gluten Free Food in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Gluten Free Food market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gluten Free Food market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

- Boulder Brands Inc

- Dr Schar AG

- Ener-G Foods Inc

- Freedom Foods Group Ltd

- Genius Foods Ltd

- Hain Celestial Group Inc

- Hero Group AG

- Kellogg's Company

- Kraft Heinz Company

- Mrs Crimble's



Market size by Product

- Bakery

- Confectionary

- Ready Meals

- Baby Food

- Other

Market size by End User

- Supermarkets and hypermarkets

- Convenience stores

- Other



The study objectives of this report are:

- To study and analyze the global Gluten Free Food market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

- To understand the structure of Gluten Free Food market by identifying its various subsegments.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

- Focuses on the key global Gluten Free Food companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

- To project the value and sales volume of Gluten Free Food submarkets, with respect to key regions.

- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gluten Free Food are as follows:

- History Year: 2014-2018

- Base Year: 2018

- Estimated Year: 2019

- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Gluten Free Food market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Another Related Research Report:

Global Gluten Free Food Market - Analysis By Type of Food (Bakery and Confectionery, Cereal and Baby Food, Ready Meals, Pasta and Pizza, Others), By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 - By Sales Channel (Conventional Channel, Hospitals and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Hotels & Restaurants), By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, Australia). Global gluten free food market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.14% during 2018 - 2023.

Company Analysis - Pinnacle Foods Inc, Dr Schar AG, Hain Celestial Group, The Herp Group, Genereal Mills Inc, Amy' Kitchen, Bob's Red natural Foods.

