E-Commerce Solution Providers Team Up to Enable High-quality Visual Product Content Production at Scale

Bright River and StyleShoots offer cloud-based integration to automate connection between production and image editing

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuing its ambition to provide the most efficient and effective visual content solutions to the global e-commerce industry, Bright River announced today that it will be offering seamless integration with Dutch-based StyleShoots, the industry leader in studio automation solutions.

Generating high-quality visual product content in large volumes poses a challenge for e-commerce brands and retailers. The cloud-based integration, which will connect Bright River's own efficient image editing and post-production platform, STREAM, seamlessly with StyleShoots' automated photo- and video production equipment, is expected to offer photo studios an easy, reliable one-stop-shop for combined photo production and post-production.

"The bridge between point-of-capture and post-processing should be as seamless as possible. StyleShoots' production automation and Bright River's high-quality, optimized image editing are both top-choice services for photo studios," said Maurits Teunissen, CEO of StyleShoots. "Now, files travel seamlessly between the two stages of the photo studio's workflow, enabling an easier and more efficient process."

The integration with StyleShoots marks the latest of several key integrations with best-in-class, leading production outfits which enables Bright River to offer the most robust, user-friendly suite of e-commerce merchandising solutions related to visual product content in the industry.

"Both Bright River and StyleShoots are committed to automating processes for photo studios in a way that does not sacrifice quality and is still consistent with their customers' styles and brands," said David Jonkers, CEO at Bright River. "There was no question that a cloud-based integration would make production and post-production efficient from end-to-end for our mutual customers."

About Bright River

Bright River is the visual content solutions provider of choice for many of the world's leading e-commerce brands and retailers. Visual content solutions create rich, engaging online shopping experiences that help convert customers from browsing to purchasing, and enable studios to streamline their visual content production for fast pace product turnover.

With their end-to-end, scalable solutions, from visual product content analysis and optimization to post-production image editing and CGI creation, Bright River empowers brands and retailers to increase revenue through effective online merchandising.

Established in 2006, Bright River is growing rapidly with headquarters in Haarlem, the Netherlands and a second head office in New York, NY. With 750 employees in five offices across three continents globally, Bright River serves customers worldwide with a strong foothold in the United States.

For more information about Bright River, please visit bright-river.com.

About StyleShoots

StyleShoots was founded to simplify one of the most critical parts of fashion e-commerce - product photography - by designing and manufacturing the world's first all-in-one photo machines for fashion.

In 2011 the company's first product StyleShoots Horizontal revolutionized flat photography. In 2013 StyleShoots Vertical brought the same ease of use to mannequin photography. In 2017, StyleShoots Live was launched to redefine live model photography with easily captured lifestyle stills and video without the need for a camera crew. StyleShoots' products are the result of Dutch engineering, Danish design philosophy and a fascination with sleek, useful technology. In 2018, the company launched Eclipse - the all-in-one automated machine for footwear and small accessories that produces cinematic, fully edited videos in minutes alongside crips stills of products.

Fashion brands and online retailers around the world use StyleShoots as their in-house photo equipment, including Boohoo.com, George at ASDA, Zalando, Zulily, Toys"R"Us, and more.

For more information about StyleShoots, please visit styleshoots.com

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838753/bright_river_styleshoots.jpg