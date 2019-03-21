Worldwide unit shipments of single-axis PV trackers jumped by more than 40% in 2018 to push past the 20 GW mark for the first time, according to a new report. Demand for single-axis trackers was highest in the US market, but shipments also rose in Australia, Mexico, Spain and Egypt, IHS Markit said. Regionally, the Americas dominated annual shipments, but growth was higher in the Middle East and North Africa. Worldwide, PV trackers accounted for more than one-quarter of ground-mount projects for the first time ever. NEXTracker was the top supplier for the fourth consecutive year, but all of the ...

