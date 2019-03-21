

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday and the British pound held near a one-month low after Prime Minister Theresa May requested a three-month delay to Britain's departure from the European Union.



At an EU summit in Brussels today, she will try to persuade the other 27 countries to delay the U.K's exit beyond 29 March.



Investors also awaited the Bank of England's latest policy decision, with analysts expecting no change in the interest rate.



Earlier in the day, the Swiss National Bank maintained its expansionary monetary policy, while the Norges bank raised interest rates and signaled there could be more policy tightening in the second half of this year.



In economic releases, U.K. retail sales posted a surprise growth of 0.4 percent month-month in February, beating forecasts.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 28 points or 0.38 percent at 7,318 in opening deals after declining half a percent on Wednesday.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbed 2-3 percent as copper prices rose on the back of a weaker greenback.



Precision engineering group Renishaw slumped 11 percent after a profit warning.



Housebuilder Persimmon dropped 1.6 percent. The company has allowed homebuyers to withhold an average of £3,600 per home until all faults identified at the point of key release are resolved.



Oil rig construction company Lamprell lost 2 percent after posting fiscal 2018 net loss of $70.7 million.



Retailer Next plc tumbled 3.5 percent after its profit before taxation for the 52 weeks to 26 January 2019 declined to 722.9 million pounds from 726.1 million pounds last year.



Online trading platform IG Group Holdings plunged 8.2 percent after its quarterly revenue declined.



