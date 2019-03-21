Soccer player for the Brazilian national team, he will use the entire line of HyperX products while gaming in his free time.

Casemiro will also participate in HyperX's global advertising campaign "We're All Gamers"

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the signing of one of soccer's leading names to its list of gaming ambassadors: Casemiro. The player now based in Madrid, four time Champions League winner, and one of the leaders of the Brazilian national team, will use HyperX products while gaming in his free time.

Casemiro will also be featured in HyperX's global advertising campaign "We're All Gamers," in which the brand's ambassadors transform into heroes and embody their illustrated gaming spirit.

Casemiro is not only a winning and ambitious player on the soccer field, but he also mirrors those qualities while playing FPS and basketball video games. Casemiro joins HyperX's extensive family of ambassadors including Borussia Dortmund and German international soccer player Marco Reus, Tottenham and England soccer player Dele Alli, award winning music artist Post Malone, basketball players Gordon Hayward, from the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid, from the Philadelphia 76ers, and De'Aaron Fox, from the Sacramento Kings, as well as American football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"HyperX and I have something in common: we take any challenge seriously," said Casemiro. "Every time I play with HyperX gaming accessories, I realize that they are the most reliable and the perfect tool to enjoy the gaming experience. That's why I identify with the brand."

"Casemiro has a high-level performance, with strength, speed, stamina, and accuracy, just like HyperX products," said Mark Leathem, vice president, HyperX. "This partnership emphasizes our commitment towards the gaming community, and we are proud to have an athlete of this grandeur -winner of four editions of the Champions League- in our global campaign We're All Gamers.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world's largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads to the gaming community and beyond.

The award-winning HyperX brand in known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.

Join the global HyperXFamily to learn how HyperX products can enhance your gaming experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief We're All Gamers

