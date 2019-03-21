The "Europe Lawn Mower Market Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe lawn mower market is estimated to generate revenues of around $12 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5% during 2018-2024.

This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the Europe lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019-2024. The market research report also offers market share analysis in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.

Information offered in the Europe lawn mower report include:

The growth of the landscaping industry and its impact on the Europe lawn mower market

Understanding the design and working systems of robotic lawn mowers

The influx of alternative spaces and community creations boosting market revenues

Macroeconomic factors enabling market growth

Economic development and per capita GDP analysis in developing countries

Europe lawn mower market Historical data 2016-2017

Geography Market size and forecast of the leading 10 countries

Market segmentation Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, drive type, and start type across 10 countries

Competitive landscape It includes information about leading 8 key vendors and 46 other prominent players

Key Highlights

1. While Western Europe dominates the total market share, Central and Eastern European regions will gain traction and witness higher demand during the forecast period.

2. The increasing focus on product development and the addition of innovative features is contributing to sales in the Europe lawn mower market.

3. The affinity for green spaces and a large community of landscapers among end-users will boost the adoption of commercial lawn mowers in the European market.

4. Vendors such as iRobot and LG are focusing on product diversification and product line extension to attract the maximum number of consumers in the Europe lawn mower market.

5. Several manufacturers are investing in R&D activities, product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A to gain a larger Europe market share.

6. The development of an easier installation process and aftersales services will boost revenues and client satisfaction levels in the Europe lawn mower market.

Market Overview

The convergence of IoT technology and robotic garden equipment will fuel the growth of the Europe lawn mower market. The emergence of voice-activated control systems integrated with robotic lawn mowers that have the ability to connect to Alexa, Google Assistant, and other AI systems will augment the development of the European market. The increasing use of voice recognition technology combined with consumer data analytics will help vendors launch smarter solutions for end-users in the Europe lawn mower market.

The advancements in battery chemistries and electronic technologies will lead to the introduction of modern-day commercial mowers with higher productivity and reduced power costs in the market. The focus on the incorporation of greenery and establishment of eco-cities with roof gardens to gardens built within transit spaces will create lucrative opportunities for the top players in the Europe lawn mower market. The exponential growth of the grounds maintenance services and landscaping services industry will positively impact the development of the European market.

The European Union (EU) has initiated the Horizon 2020 program, which is the most extensive R&D funding and innovation program. The Horizon 2020 program focus on creating industrial leadership by evolving current manufacturing operations by leveraging on advanced computing, sensor technology, and robotics. The Horizon program will lead to the development of innovative products in the Europe lawn mower market.

The availability of high-quality skilled and low-cost labor and enhanced R&D support by various governments will boost the adoption of these systems across the Central and Eastern European market. Moreover, the increase in retail spending will fuel the demand for garden equipment among end-users in the region over the next few years.

Market Dynamics

The popularity of landscaping services due to the need for providing an aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential lawns and gardens is one of the major factors attributing to the growth of the Europe lawn mower market. The construction of decorative structures, ponds, patios, and green winding paths is gaining traction in the outdoor landscaping industry and contributing to the adoption of robotic lawn mowers in Europe.

The maintenance of corporate, institutional, and residential areas is leading to the outsourcing of professional landscaping services to third-party vendors in the Europe lawn mower market. The overall retail value of garden improvement products market in the UK and France reached $58 million and $47 million, respectively, in 2017.

The increasing consumers' spending on home improvement and aesthetics will positively influence the landscaping industry and attract new players in the Europe lawn mower market. In 2018, the overall (professional and domestic) landscaping services market in the UK was valued at $5.9 billion.

Key trends observed in the Europe lawn mower market include:

The advent of Robotic Lawn Mowers

Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors

Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology

Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

Key Vendor Analysis

The Europe lawn mower market is very concentrated across the developed western European countries and is in its nascent stage in developing economies of Central and Eastern European countries. The top players are investing in new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to gain a larger Europe lawn mower market share.

The major vendors in the Europe lawn mower market are:

Deere Co

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna

Kubota

MTD Products

Bosch

STIGA

The Toro Company

The report also includes:

1. The analysis of the Europe lawn mower market provides market size and growth rates for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe lawn mower market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of Europe lawn mower market.

5. The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

5 Report Assumptions Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Landscaping Industry Dynamics

7.2.1 Overview

7.3 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mowers

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Design Working System

7.4 Alternate Spaces Community Creation

7.5 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.5.1 Economic Development

7.5.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry

8.1.2 Emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers

8.1.3 Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors

8.1.4 Development of Sustainable Cities

8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers

8.1.6 Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Europe

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Rise of Drought-tolerant Landscaping and High Adoption of Artificial Grass

8.2.2 Shortage of Skilled and Qualified Labors

8.2.3 Political Turbulences in Key Markets

8.2.4 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs

8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints

8.2.6 Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Europe

8.3 Market Opportunities Trends

8.3.1 Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology

8.3.2 Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

8.3.3 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

8.3.4 Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products Multi-use Equipment

8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities Trends

8.3.6 Impact of Market Opportunities Trends on Europe

9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Value Chain overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers

9.2.2 Manufacturers

9.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers

9.2.4 End-user

10 Market Landscape

10.1 Garden Equipment Market Overview

10.1.1 Market Size Forecast

10.2 Lawn Mower Market in Europe

10.2.1 Historical Data 2016-2017

10.2.2 Market Size Forecast 2018-2024

10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11 Market by Product Type

12 Walk-behind Lawn Mower

12.1 Market Size Forecast

12.2 Market by Product Type

12.2.1 Reel/Cylinder Mowers: Market Size Forecast

12.2.2 Self-Propelled Mowers: Market Size Forecast

12.2.3 Push Mower: Market Size Forecast

12.2.4 Hover Mower: Market Size Forecast

13 Ride-on Lawn Mower

13.1 Market Size Forecast

13.2 Market by Product Type

13.2.1 Standard Ride-on Mowers: Market Size Forecast

13.2.2 Zero-turn Mowers: Market Size Forecast

13.2.3 Lawn Tractors: Market Size Forecast

13.2.4 Garden Tractors: Market Size Forecast

14 Robotic Lawn Mower

15 Market by Fuel Type

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Gas-powered lawn mowers

15.3 Electric-powered Lawn Mowers

15.4 Manual-powered lawn mowers

15.5 Propane-Powered Lawn Mowers

16 Market By End-user Type

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Residential End-Users

16.3 Professional Landscaping Services

16.4 Golf Courses

16.5 Government Others

17 Market By Mower Blade Type

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Cylinder Blades

17.3 Deck/Standard Blades

17.4 Mulching Blades

17.5 Lifting Blades

18 Market By Drive Type

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Manual Drive

18.3 AWD

18.4 FWD

18.5 RWD

19 Market By Start Type

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 No Start Required

19.3 Keyed Start

19.4 push Start

19.5 Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)

20 Market by Distribution Channel

20.1 Market Overview

21 Market by Key Countries

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 UK

21.3 Germany

21.4 France

21.5 Spain

21.6 Italy

21.7 Sweden

21.8 Switzerland

21.9 Belgium

21.10 Netherlands

22 Competitive Landscape

23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 DEERE Co.

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Business Segments

23.1.3 Product Offerings

23.1.4 Key Strategies

23.1.5 Key Strengths

23.1.6 Key Opportunities

23.2 Honda Power Equipment

23.3 Husqvarna

23.4 Kubota

23.5 MTD Products

23.6 Robert Bosch

23.7 Stiga

23.8 The TORO Company

24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 AGCO

24.1.1 Company Overview

24.1.2 Strategy

24.2 Alamo Group

24.3 AL-KO

24.4 Ariens Company

24.5 AS-motor

24.6 Bad Boy Mowers

24.7 Black Decker

24.8 Blount International

24.9 Bobcat Company

24.10 Briggs Stratton

24.11 Carraro

24.12 Chevron Group

24.13 Cobra

24.14 Einhell Germany

24.15 Emak Group

24.16 Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

24.17 E.ZICOM

24.18 Generac Power Systems

24.19 Greenworks Tool

24.20 Grey Technology (Gtech)

24.21 Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

24.22 Hayter Limited

24.23 Hitachi

24.24 Hustler Turf Equipment

24.25 Linea Tielle

24.26 LG

24.27 Lowe's (Kobalt)

24.28 Makita Corporation

24.29 Mamibot

24.30 Masport

24.31 McLane manufacturing

24.32 Mean Green Products

24.33 Milagrow HumanTech

24.34 Moridge manufacturing

24.35 Ningbo NGP Industry

24.36 Positec Tool (WORX)

24.37 SCAG Power Equipment

24.38 Schiller Grounds Care

24.39 Shibaura

24.40 Snow Joe

24.41 STIHL

24.42 SUMEC (Yard force)

24.43 SWISHER ACQUISITION

24.44 Techtronic Industries

24.45 Textron

24.46 The Kobi Company

24.47 Turflynx

24.48 Yamabiko EuRope (Belrobotics)

24.49 Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence Technology

24.50 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendation

25.3 Qualitative Summary

25.4 Quantitative Summary

