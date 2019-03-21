The "Europe Lawn Mower Market Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe lawn mower market is estimated to generate revenues of around $12 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5% during 2018-2024.
This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the Europe lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019-2024. The market research report also offers market share analysis in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.
Information offered in the Europe lawn mower report include:
- The growth of the landscaping industry and its impact on the Europe lawn mower market
- Understanding the design and working systems of robotic lawn mowers
- The influx of alternative spaces and community creations boosting market revenues
- Macroeconomic factors enabling market growth
- Economic development and per capita GDP analysis in developing countries
- Europe lawn mower market Historical data 2016-2017
- Geography Market size and forecast of the leading 10 countries
- Market segmentation Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, drive type, and start type across 10 countries
- Competitive landscape It includes information about leading 8 key vendors and 46 other prominent players
Key Highlights
1. While Western Europe dominates the total market share, Central and Eastern European regions will gain traction and witness higher demand during the forecast period.
2. The increasing focus on product development and the addition of innovative features is contributing to sales in the Europe lawn mower market.
3. The affinity for green spaces and a large community of landscapers among end-users will boost the adoption of commercial lawn mowers in the European market.
4. Vendors such as iRobot and LG are focusing on product diversification and product line extension to attract the maximum number of consumers in the Europe lawn mower market.
5. Several manufacturers are investing in R&D activities, product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A to gain a larger Europe market share.
6. The development of an easier installation process and aftersales services will boost revenues and client satisfaction levels in the Europe lawn mower market.
Market Overview
The convergence of IoT technology and robotic garden equipment will fuel the growth of the Europe lawn mower market. The emergence of voice-activated control systems integrated with robotic lawn mowers that have the ability to connect to Alexa, Google Assistant, and other AI systems will augment the development of the European market. The increasing use of voice recognition technology combined with consumer data analytics will help vendors launch smarter solutions for end-users in the Europe lawn mower market.
The advancements in battery chemistries and electronic technologies will lead to the introduction of modern-day commercial mowers with higher productivity and reduced power costs in the market. The focus on the incorporation of greenery and establishment of eco-cities with roof gardens to gardens built within transit spaces will create lucrative opportunities for the top players in the Europe lawn mower market. The exponential growth of the grounds maintenance services and landscaping services industry will positively impact the development of the European market.
The European Union (EU) has initiated the Horizon 2020 program, which is the most extensive R&D funding and innovation program. The Horizon 2020 program focus on creating industrial leadership by evolving current manufacturing operations by leveraging on advanced computing, sensor technology, and robotics. The Horizon program will lead to the development of innovative products in the Europe lawn mower market.
The availability of high-quality skilled and low-cost labor and enhanced R&D support by various governments will boost the adoption of these systems across the Central and Eastern European market. Moreover, the increase in retail spending will fuel the demand for garden equipment among end-users in the region over the next few years.
Market Dynamics
The popularity of landscaping services due to the need for providing an aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential lawns and gardens is one of the major factors attributing to the growth of the Europe lawn mower market. The construction of decorative structures, ponds, patios, and green winding paths is gaining traction in the outdoor landscaping industry and contributing to the adoption of robotic lawn mowers in Europe.
The maintenance of corporate, institutional, and residential areas is leading to the outsourcing of professional landscaping services to third-party vendors in the Europe lawn mower market. The overall retail value of garden improvement products market in the UK and France reached $58 million and $47 million, respectively, in 2017.
The increasing consumers' spending on home improvement and aesthetics will positively influence the landscaping industry and attract new players in the Europe lawn mower market. In 2018, the overall (professional and domestic) landscaping services market in the UK was valued at $5.9 billion.
Key trends observed in the Europe lawn mower market include:
- The advent of Robotic Lawn Mowers
- Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors
- Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology
- Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
Key Vendor Analysis
The Europe lawn mower market is very concentrated across the developed western European countries and is in its nascent stage in developing economies of Central and Eastern European countries. The top players are investing in new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to gain a larger Europe lawn mower market share.
The major vendors in the Europe lawn mower market are:
- Deere Co
- Honda Power Equipment
- Husqvarna
- Kubota
- MTD Products
- Bosch
- STIGA
- The Toro Company
The report also includes:
1. The analysis of the Europe lawn mower market provides market size and growth rates for the forecast period 2019-2024.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe lawn mower market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of Europe lawn mower market.
5. The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
5 Report Assumptions Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Inclusions
5.3 Exclusions
5.4 Currency Conversion
5.5 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Landscaping Industry Dynamics
7.2.1 Overview
7.3 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mowers
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Design Working System
7.4 Alternate Spaces Community Creation
7.5 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
7.5.1 Economic Development
7.5.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry
8.1.2 Emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers
8.1.3 Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors
8.1.4 Development of Sustainable Cities
8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers
8.1.6 Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Europe
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Rise of Drought-tolerant Landscaping and High Adoption of Artificial Grass
8.2.2 Shortage of Skilled and Qualified Labors
8.2.3 Political Turbulences in Key Markets
8.2.4 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs
8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints
8.2.6 Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Europe
8.3 Market Opportunities Trends
8.3.1 Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology
8.3.2 Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
8.3.3 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs
8.3.4 Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products Multi-use Equipment
8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities Trends
8.3.6 Impact of Market Opportunities Trends on Europe
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Value Chain overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers
9.2.2 Manufacturers
9.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers
9.2.4 End-user
10 Market Landscape
10.1 Garden Equipment Market Overview
10.1.1 Market Size Forecast
10.2 Lawn Mower Market in Europe
10.2.1 Historical Data 2016-2017
10.2.2 Market Size Forecast 2018-2024
10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11 Market by Product Type
12 Walk-behind Lawn Mower
12.1 Market Size Forecast
12.2 Market by Product Type
12.2.1 Reel/Cylinder Mowers: Market Size Forecast
12.2.2 Self-Propelled Mowers: Market Size Forecast
12.2.3 Push Mower: Market Size Forecast
12.2.4 Hover Mower: Market Size Forecast
13 Ride-on Lawn Mower
13.1 Market Size Forecast
13.2 Market by Product Type
13.2.1 Standard Ride-on Mowers: Market Size Forecast
13.2.2 Zero-turn Mowers: Market Size Forecast
13.2.3 Lawn Tractors: Market Size Forecast
13.2.4 Garden Tractors: Market Size Forecast
14 Robotic Lawn Mower
15 Market by Fuel Type
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Gas-powered lawn mowers
15.3 Electric-powered Lawn Mowers
15.4 Manual-powered lawn mowers
15.5 Propane-Powered Lawn Mowers
16 Market By End-user Type
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Residential End-Users
16.3 Professional Landscaping Services
16.4 Golf Courses
16.5 Government Others
17 Market By Mower Blade Type
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Cylinder Blades
17.3 Deck/Standard Blades
17.4 Mulching Blades
17.5 Lifting Blades
18 Market By Drive Type
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Manual Drive
18.3 AWD
18.4 FWD
18.5 RWD
19 Market By Start Type
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 No Start Required
19.3 Keyed Start
19.4 push Start
19.5 Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)
20 Market by Distribution Channel
20.1 Market Overview
21 Market by Key Countries
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 UK
21.3 Germany
21.4 France
21.5 Spain
21.6 Italy
21.7 Sweden
21.8 Switzerland
21.9 Belgium
21.10 Netherlands
22 Competitive Landscape
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 DEERE Co.
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Business Segments
23.1.3 Product Offerings
23.1.4 Key Strategies
23.1.5 Key Strengths
23.1.6 Key Opportunities
23.2 Honda Power Equipment
23.3 Husqvarna
23.4 Kubota
23.5 MTD Products
23.6 Robert Bosch
23.7 Stiga
23.8 The TORO Company
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 AGCO
24.1.1 Company Overview
24.1.2 Strategy
24.2 Alamo Group
24.3 AL-KO
24.4 Ariens Company
24.5 AS-motor
24.6 Bad Boy Mowers
24.7 Black Decker
24.8 Blount International
24.9 Bobcat Company
24.10 Briggs Stratton
24.11 Carraro
24.12 Chevron Group
24.13 Cobra
24.14 Einhell Germany
24.15 Emak Group
24.16 Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
24.17 E.ZICOM
24.18 Generac Power Systems
24.19 Greenworks Tool
24.20 Grey Technology (Gtech)
24.21 Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
24.22 Hayter Limited
24.23 Hitachi
24.24 Hustler Turf Equipment
24.25 Linea Tielle
24.26 LG
24.27 Lowe's (Kobalt)
24.28 Makita Corporation
24.29 Mamibot
24.30 Masport
24.31 McLane manufacturing
24.32 Mean Green Products
24.33 Milagrow HumanTech
24.34 Moridge manufacturing
24.35 Ningbo NGP Industry
24.36 Positec Tool (WORX)
24.37 SCAG Power Equipment
24.38 Schiller Grounds Care
24.39 Shibaura
24.40 Snow Joe
24.41 STIHL
24.42 SUMEC (Yard force)
24.43 SWISHER ACQUISITION
24.44 Techtronic Industries
24.45 Textron
24.46 The Kobi Company
24.47 Turflynx
24.48 Yamabiko EuRope (Belrobotics)
24.49 Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence Technology
24.50 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendation
25.3 Qualitative Summary
25.4 Quantitative Summary
