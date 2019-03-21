High-Speed Camera Market Expected to Garner $694.8 Mn by 2025 at 7.5% CAGR, Says AMR

The increasing usage of high-speed cameras in automotive, transportation, and sports is set to drive the growth of the global high-speed camera market in the near future

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "High-Speed Camera Market by Spectrum (Visible RGB, Infrared, X-ray), by Frame Rate (250 to 1,000 FPS, 1,001-10,000 FPS, 10,001-30,000 FPS, 30,001-50,000 FPS and above 50,000 FPS) by Component (Image sensors, Processors, Lens, Memory, Fans and cooling, and Others), and by Applications (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025". According to the report, the global high-speed camera market generated $398.0 million in 2017 and is projected to attain $694.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

The surge in adoption of high-speed cameras in sports, their increased usage in automotive & transportation, and their growing demand for thermal imaging applications drive the growth of the high-speed camera market. However, the high cost associated with high-speed cameras hinders market growth. Nonetheless, the rising adoption of high-speed cameras in aerospace & intelligent transportation system (ITS) would provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future.

X-ray segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

By spectrum, the X-ray segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to their capability of capturing high-contrast images and are increasingly being used in hypervelocity projectile tracking, impact analysis, and in various applications in the medical industry such as high-speed medical X-ray CT and time-resolved X-ray analysis.

1,001 - 10,000 FPS to remain the largest and fastest growing segment

By frame rate, the 1,001 - 10,000 FPS segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period and remain the largest during the time, occupying more than one-quarter of the global share in 2025. This is attributed to the fact that that 1000 FPS is the benchmark for high frame rate cameras that enable users to play videos of fast-moving objects at slow motion and capture detail missed by the naked eye.

Healthcare segment to witness the highest growth rate in the future

By application, the healthcare segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate through 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.3%. This is due to the fact that the adoption of high-speed cameras allows for the collection of precise data that enhances the performance of healthcare monitoring systems.

Asia-Pacific to become the fastest growing region

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, owing to rapid technological development and increased adoption of high-speed cameras.

Key market players

The key players analyzed in the report include Photron, Olympus Corporation, Mikrotron GmbH, NAC Image technology, DEL Imaging, Motion Capture Technologies, Vision research Inc., iX Cameras, Fastec Imaging, and WEISSCAM GMBH. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

