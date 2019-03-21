The "Commercial Vehicle Driver Information Systems Market North America and Europe, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Driver Information Systems will Complement ADAS and Autonomous Technologies; Familiarity with HMI Software Systems is Important for Evolution of Automated Trucking

The aim of this study is to offer an outlook on the driver information system (DIS) market in the North American and European trucking industry for 2017-2025. The study also offers actionable information and forecasts of the key trends and metrics that are likely to influence the growth and development of the DIS market.

Research Scope

Market size and forecasts of the DIS market for 2017-2025 along with market share of various key suppliers.

Strategic insights and deep-dive analyses of the product strategies of global truck original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier I DIS suppliers.

Strategic insight into the global growth initiatives, capabilities, and activities of OEMs and Tier I suppliers toward adoption of innovation and new business models.

Analysis of competitive factors, competitor market shares, and product portfolios and capabilities.

With a spur in the societal demand for constant connectivity, it is becoming essential for drivers to stay safely connected with the world around them.

Value-added functionalities and in-built applications within a vehicle determine how it will be adopted by customers. Such built-in embedded features are designed in a manner to handle mass information, transfer data from one point to the other, and enable end users to strike the right chord of communication with the rest of the world while driving. Backed by such advancements in technology, it is a challenging task for trucking manufacturers to provide these connected devices and at the same time ensure safety.

In view of the above challenges, trucking OEMs have rightly identified the scope of progress that is possible with seamless access to high-speed internet connectivity and data transfer. Smartphones have necessarily become the ideal way to stay connected, even while driving a truck.

Moreover, the advent of connectivity technologies such as Bluetooth and GPS are being constantly used for in-vehicle infotainment systems and vehicle diagnostics. The rapid emergence of these concepts is compelling trucking OEMs to incorporate connected services into the truck, with a key concern being driver distraction.

It is a mounting task for vendors to maintain the right balance between new technologies and consumer requirements while striving to efficiently reduce driver distraction.

Driver information technologies are moving towards enabling automated driving modes with rich user experiences. As driver information systems become more and more important to a truck driver, analog driver information systems are evolving into a hybrid version of analog and digital instrument clusters, consisting of mechanical instruments along with an LCD screen. These clusters are expected to go fully digital, completely devoid of physical gauges.

On the other hand, central display units (CDUs) are gradually evolving into valuable components for drivers providing navigation, multimedia, and vehicle information. As connectivity, automated driving, prognostics, and predictive analytics grow, critical vehicle data will be displayed on the central display unit. In addition to this, advanced controls will also be present in the CDUs. Both digital information clusters and CDUs will together converge in the age of autonomous driving to form a virtual cockpit where all the features and the alerts will be displayed on a central digital instrument cluster.

Apart from these features, future driver information systems will also feature gesture and speech recognition, since it will be the need of the hour for a pleasant user experience and a key OEM brand differentiator. Critical vehicle information, prioritization of alerts, customizable displays, aside from navigation will be a few of the key features of future driver information systems as the commercial vehicle industry embraces autonomous trucking and connectivity.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key elements of a driver information system?

What is the impact of radical innovations with regards to electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), digitization, etc.?

Who are the key participants in the DIS market?

How will driver information systems evolve?

What is the business projection of the DIS market in 2025?

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Cabin Features in Trucks Current and Future Trends

Factors in Evolution of Human Machine Interface (HMI) Systems

Future Outlook of Driver Information Systems

Augmented Reality (AR)

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Driver Information Systems (DIS)

Other Driver Information Systems (DIS)

Driver Information Systems Classification Based on Features Offered

4. Technological Roadmap

DIS Technology Trends

Convergence of Driver Information Systems and Central Display Units

Subsystems and Future Technologies of DIS

Driver Information Systems Landscape Among OEMs

5. Market Forecast North America

DIS Penetration Forecast

Central Display, Gesture Recognition, and Speech Recognition

Price Range of DIS Systems

Price Range of Central Display, Touchscreen Cost Breakdown

Competitive Intensity DIS Market Share in North America

6. Market Forecast Europe

DIS Penetration Forecast

Central Display, Gesture Recognition, and Speech Recognition

Price Range of DIS Systems

Price Range of Central Display; Touchscreen Cost Breakdown

Competitive Intensity DIS Market Share in Europe

7. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity Value-add Services and Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Top 5 Insights

The Last Word 3 Big Predictions

