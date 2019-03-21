Global Monitor Arm Market to Reach USD 1.54 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global monitor arm market is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by the end of 2025 with the product rendering a comfortable placement of monitors while working and with more flexibility to enhance the worker's productivity. Features such as, single screen, multiscreen, and advance technology for movement of arms reduce the efforts of workers. Multiple designs in monitor arms make their appearance and the surroundings look better.

Manufacturers are consistently focusing on improving the product features and ensuring high productivity in office setups. Some of the improved features include technology advancements, appearance, movement adjustment, and installation and adjustment settings to the wall, desk, pole etc.

Corporate offices prefer single and dual arms at workstations mostly. Therefore, the manufacturing companies are focusing on the product differentiation and innovation in technology from the competitors. Effective utilization of the space and enhanced contribution in ensuring high performance from employees are some of the major factors driving the growth of monitor arms in public and private offices worldwide.

The market players worldwide are focusing on development of the products which display high performance and efficiency in order to sustain the market competition. For instance, in 2017, the company Herman Miller Inc., launched a product with patented geometric spring technology and dynamic fingertip control, which allows the user to set the screen exactly where they want as per their comfort.

Furthermore, the technology designed by Haworth and Ergotron offers products with patented lift-and-pivot motion technology that renders trouble-free adjustments. Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors the market application for monitor arms in office spaces is anticipated to record significant growth over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Monitor Arm Market Size And Forecast, by Application (Healthcare, Office, Education), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa) and Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/monitor-arm-market

Companies are focusing on technological advancement, new product development, and market expansion to increase sales and sustain the market competition. The manufacturers dealing in the monitor arm industry are undertaking various product launches in order to expand company product portfolio and geographical presence. For instance, In August 2017, Ergotron Inc., launched a MXV monitor arm with single and dual mounting capabilities to enhance its productivity and provide ergonomic comfort.

The companies operating in the global industry are focusing on initiatives with the aim to develop new products and expand application areas. Companies continue to integrate technology and components for the expansion of existing product portfolios. Some of the key manufacturers in the market include Atdec Pty Ltd, Ergotron, Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Highgrade tech. co., ltd., Humanscale Corporation, Innovative Office Products, LLC, Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp. and Lumi Legend Corp.

The key strategies adopted by the companies in monitor arms include closeness to key markets, ability to compete on the tender, and the rising development patterns. As locating the facility nearby to the key customers reduces the transportation and mileage costs along with timely and effective delivery.

Request to download free sample report on global monitor arm market analysis

The companies are adopting initiatives to increase the revenue share in the global market. However, various developments by the key manufacturers has increased their market share among the large level of players in the market. For instance, in June 2018, Humanscale Corporation won the Best of Neocon Award for its product line of monitor arms in the market. Also, in 2017, Novus Dahle GmbH & Co., a manufacturer in Europe designed an arm which can be customized for multi desk works. The product is equipped with four lines of arms to add multiple displays on a single stand.

Browse related reports by Hexa Research:

Gesture Recognition Market - The global gesture recognition market is expected to reach USD 21.1 billion by 2024 on account of rising demand for controlled features in consumer electronics.

The global gesture recognition market is expected to reach by 2024 on account of rising demand for controlled features in consumer electronics. Electric Winch Market - The global electric winch market size was valued at USD 2.89 billion in 2017. Growing millennial interest in adventure sports such as wakeboarding, snowboarding, waterboarding, as well as All-terrain Vehicle (ATV) mount is expected fuel demand for electric winches over the forecast period.

The global electric winch market size was valued at in 2017. Growing millennial interest in adventure sports such as wakeboarding, snowboarding, waterboarding, as well as All-terrain Vehicle (ATV) mount is expected fuel demand for electric winches over the forecast period. Solid State Drive (SSD) Market - The global solid state drive market is projected to witness high growth in the years to come due to rising volume of data. Factors, such as rapid digitization, high penetration of internet and growth of the online commerce industry can propel market growth.

The global solid state drive market is projected to witness high growth in the years to come due to rising volume of data. Factors, such as rapid digitization, high penetration of internet and growth of the online commerce industry can propel market growth. Action Camera Market - The global action camera market is anticipated to witness strong growth on account of increasing application in capturing action sports and activities.

Hexa Research has segmented the monitor arm market report based on application and region: -

Segmentation by Application

Healthcare

Office

Education

Others

Segmentation by Region

North America

U.S

Europe

Germany



UK

Asia Pacific

China



Japan

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key players analyzed:

ATDEC PTY LTD

Ergotron, Inc.

Herman Miller , Inc.

, Inc. HIGHGRADE TECH. CO., LTD.

Humanscale Corporation

Innovative Office Products, LLC

Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp

LUMI LEGEND CORP

LEGRAND AV INC.

Modernsolid Industrial Co., Ltd.

North Bayou

Vogel's

EASTERN GLOBAL CORPORATION

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com

Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/