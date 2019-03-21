B2C2, one of the largest cryptocurrency liquidity providers and the leader in electronic OTC trading, today announced the appointment of Rob Catalanello to lead the company's U.S. operations as CEO of B2C2 USA. Rob will be based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Rob has spent over 25 years building and managing global businesses and covering institutional clients at leading investment banks including Credit Agricole as head of fixed income sales, and Merrill Lynch as head of foreign exchange sales. Previously he worked at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan. Rob led Credit Agricole's Dodd-Frank and MiFID regulatory programmes in the Americas. He also served on the New York Federal Reserve FX Markets Committee for nine years.

Max Boonen, Founder and CEO of B2C2, said: "Bringing Rob onto the team represents a major milestone for B2C2. His financial market expertise gained at major investment banks will be instrumental in expanding our client franchise to the U.S. market."

Rob Catalanello, CEO of B2C2 USA, said: "I look forward to bringing B2C2's world-class cryptocurrency offering to the U.S. market. B2C2 displayed exceptional foresight in offering the industry's first single dealer platform three years ago and will continue to bring FX market know-how and best practices to the digital asset class."

Rob has a degree in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University and an MBA in Finance and Statistics from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Graduate School of Business.

Founded in 2015, B2C2 is one of the most experienced cryptocurrency market makers, the first to offer a native electronic OTC desk and the first in the E.U. to receive a regulatory licence to offer cryptocurrency derivatives as a Principal. B2C2 is also the first firm to make markets electronically in OTC derivatives based on cryptocurrencies.

Trusted by retail brokerages, exchanges, banks and fund managers to provide 24/7 liquidity, B2C2 offers exposure to large-cap cryptocurrencies1, with flexible trade size and settlement. The firm's world-class technology provides streaming prices and instant execution via REST, WebSocket and FIX APIs, in addition to its web interface and voice trading capabilities. B2C2 is also integrated with the largest liquidity hubs including Caspian, Gold-i, oneZero, PrimeXM and Simplex Inc.

B2C2 is a founding member of the University of Oxford's Centre for Technology and Global Affairs and a member of CryptoUK, the first self-regulatory trade association for the UK cryptocurrency industry. The firm is also a member of the Blockchain and Virtual Currencies Working Group in Brussels; the French Cryptocurrency Management Association; and Japan's Cryptocurrency Business Association.

Founded in 2015, B2C2 is one of the largest cryptocurrency liquidity providers and the leader in electronic OTC trading. Bridging the gap between traditional financial and cryptocurrency markets, the company is trusted by retail brokerages, exchanges, banks and fund managers to provide 24/7 liquidity. Headquartered in the UK, with offices in London, Jersey City and Tokyo, the firm is privately held. B2C2 OTC Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 810834). For more information, please visit https://www.b2c2.com.

