R.J. O'Brien Ranked Number One Broker for Oil Options and Structured Products in Europe in Energy Risk Commodities Rankings 2019

Energy Team Earns Top Rankings by Clients in First-Ever Appearance on List

CHICAGO and LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced that R.J. O'Brien was the top-ranked broker in Oil Options and Structured Products in Europe in the 2019 Energy Risk Commodities Rankings issued by Energy Risk, a Risk.net publication.

This year's Energy Risk Commodities Rankings are based on a survey which ran between Nov. 28, 2018 and Jan. 11, 2019, asking respondents - all of whom had to be active market participants - to state their preferred dealer and broker in a variety of over-the-counter commodity markets and services. The survey received nearly 1,200 votes. R.J. O'Brien also appeared on the rankings as number six overall for Oil Brokerage.

Joe Raia, RJO Managing Director, Global Commodity Futures, said: "We are tremendously proud to receive this recognition from our clients and peers in the global energy markets. As we continue to build on our talented Energy team globally, we know that our clients are turning to us for executable markets and best-in-market technology for risk management."

Oleg Girko, Senior Vice President, Energy at RJO's UK affiliate, R.J. O'Brien Limited in London, said: "Our clients value our expertise when it comes to complex cross-product strategies encompassing the whole barrel. We focus on the entire supply chain, helping producers, refiners as well as intermediary traders and consumers manage their risk. We are ever grateful to our clients for their continued support and trust."

The London team also provides execution services for delta one and gamma strategies to professional investors, Girko added.

Stella Farrington, Head of Content, Energy Risk, said: "The Options and Structured Business category was a new addition to the 2019 Commodity Rankings survey, so it was very interesting to see R.J. O'Brien take the top spot in that category for European Oil & Products."

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage firm in the United States, serving institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of 400 introducing brokers (IBs). Clearing more than 80,000 client accounts, RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for "Non-Bank FCM of the Year" for the past three years. Wealth and Finance International Magazine named the company's private client division, RJO Futures, "2018's Most Trusted Financial Brokerage Firm." At its 2019 U.S. Services Awards, CTA Intelligence named RJO the "Best Independent FCM" - the seventh honor bestowed by the magazine on RJO and its UK affiliate.

